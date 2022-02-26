Now comes the reckoning. A predictable debate about sanctions on Russian interests has begun in earnest. Will they work? Do they hit the right targets? The threat of sanctions failed to deter Putin’s military adventurism before, but they have again been rightly triggered across the West to punish him. However, they only scratch the surface.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In London, the U.K. government’s first feeble efforts — sanctioning a few Putin cronies already targeted by the U.S. government — were likened to “bringing a pea-shooter to a knife fight.” On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced another tranche. One aim is to hit the interests of Russian oligarchs who use British financial advisers to hide their dubiously acquired gains.

Yet there are gaping holes in the government’s net of retributive measures. The true ownership of much property in London is hidden from view. Companies House, which registers all corporate entities in the U.K., allows owners to disguise their assets behind shell companies. As Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer put it last week, “We cannot go on being the world’s laundromat for illicit finance.”

A long-delayed Economic Crime Bill will now be brought forward before Easter this year, following pressure from Washington. Last week, the government also withdrew its so-called Golden Visa scheme offering foreign residents fast-track residency in the U.K. to those willing to pay 2 million pounds ($2.7 million). Home Secretary Priti Patel promised “a renewed crackdown on illicit finance and fraud.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Some argue, however, that the oligarchs have become politically toothless — and so better to hit the 2,000-strong Moscow political class of Duma and Senate members, security-service bosses and state television propagandists who slavishly carry out Putin’s orders. Those who have watched a recent video of Putin berating his foreign intelligence chief will wonder whether the real threat to Russia’s strongman will emerge from within his own apparatus, not from billionaire exiles on yachts berthed on the Cote d’Azur.

Of more importance than the sanctions, however, has been the U.K.’s willingness to call out the Kremlin’s aggressive intentions and send defensive weaponry to democratic Ukraine. Britain still has “the muscle memory” and the will to defy dictators — it is proud of meeting NATO’s target of committing 2% of GDP to defense, though its army’s size has been drastically reduced.

It is also encouraging that in Germany, the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has turned his back on his political party’s cooperation with Moscow to suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. But Germany’s military commitment to NATO is less robust. The head of the German army, Alfons Mais, said on Thursday that he was “pissed off” the armed services had been left in such a dilapidated state that they “were unable to fulfill our commitments to our allies.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Yet Putin, Xi Jinping and the clerical regime in Iran fear the contagion of democracy more than the Western sanctions for which they have long prepared. They see free elections and popular demonstrations on the streets of Kyiv, Hong Kong and Tehran as existential threats. Russia and China have long wanted to turn the tables — they aim to divide Western democracies and weaken the will to resist from within.

In the so-called “golden era” of good relations with Russia and China, Western democracies let their enemies operate on their home soil with impunity. Controls on technology were abandoned, intellectual property was stolen and foreign spies ran riot. At the 11th hour, most NATO governments have woken up to these threats and are taking active measures to counter them.

More insidious has been the activity of hostile state actors in what General Nick Carter, the recent British Chief of the Defence Staff, has called “the grey zone” between “peace” and “war.” Russia and China use social media bots and trolls to spread misinformation and chaos. They also pay for lobbying contacts and academic networks to penetrate western societies and subvert them from within. The television station Russia Today, a propaganda arm of the state, pays fat fees to mischievous British populists on the political fringes to make sympathetic appearances.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the grey zone, the distinction between lobbying and subversion collapses. As prime minister, David Cameron warned that lobbying was “the next big scandal waiting to happen” (only later to be involved in a murky lobbying campaign for a financier after he left office). He enacted watered-down regulations for lobbying that allow public-relations consultancies to take foreign money without declaring its source.

The Tories are now in the firing line for taking money from rich, naturalized Russians. As the party in power for more than a decade they should be responsible for cleaning up the stables. But greed and stupidity are cross-party phenomena.

Last month, MI5, the U.K.’s domestic-intelligence agency, took the unusual step of publicly accusing Christine Lee, a lawyer and Westminster lobbyist, of engaging “in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.” Lee had allegedly funded the political office of Barry Gardiner, a Labour shadow minister, with the extraordinary sum of 600,000 pounds and also rubbed shoulders at many social functions with Conservative ministers. Yet Lee has committed no crime and her umbrella group, the United Front Work Department, can continue to operate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. The Conservative MP Robert Seely has long advocated that Britain copy the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act, which forces lobbyists representing foreign powers to register and declare their work as “agents.” In 2018, Australia adopted its own transparency scheme, following revelations that businesses with close ties to China donated more than $5.5 million to the major political parties from 2013 to 2015.

The best — indeed, the only — way to defend your own democracy is to take a more curious interest in those who desire to destroy it.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens was editor of the Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was formerly its chief political commentator. He is a director of the Times Newspapers board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion