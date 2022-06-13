Placeholder while article actions load

Even as Russia and Western countries avoid a shooting war over Ukraine, they have already joined an energy war. Opening skirmishes have taken the form of selective cutoffs of, and encroaching sanctions on, Russian supply. Yet there is a yawning gap between the rhetoric of war and the realpolitik of energy diplomacy — one that Russia will exploit and that the West must find a way to close.

In a recent essay in the New York Times, President Joe Biden wrote that standing by Ukraine and making Russia pay “a heavy price” was in our vital national interest, in part because not doing so:

… will put the survival of other peaceful democracies at risk. And it could mark the end of the rules-based international order and open the door to aggression elsewhere, with catastrophic consequences the world over.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a speech last month commemorating the end of World War II, explicitly linked today’s war with that earlier conflict, saying “there must not be a victor’s peace dictated by Russia.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warns that European leaders “have forgotten the lesson offered by the Munich agreement of 1938.” In short, this is existential for the West.

The US and Europe have provided vital military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. But without direct intervention, defeating Russia means choking off its resources. And that means grappling with the world’s dependency on Russia’s resources, especially its oil and gas. As it stands, despite sanctions to date, higher commodity prices mean Russia’s war machine is raking in more money than last year.

Biden began his essay by saying “the invasion Vladimir Putin thought would last days is now in its fourth month.” He could have replaced “Vladimir Putin” with “everyone” and been just as accurate. Ukraine was expected to collapse, and swiftly. Presumably, the US and Europe would have responded with harsh words, more sanctions and reinforcement of NATO’s eastern defenses. I doubt, however, they would have sanctioned Russian energy in a meaningful way, because of considerations that Scholz also mentioned:

We will not do anything that could inflict more damage on ourselves and our partners than on Russia.

That, in the short term at least, is pretty much what sweeping sanctions on Russian energy would do. Yet Ukraine’s resilience and Russian brutality have made energy sanctions unavoidable. The most important ones were agreed by the EU earlier this month after much wrangling. Natural gas was left out — Russia accounts for about one-third of Europe’s supply — and the oil sanctions were carefully calibrated: Crude oil imports on ships are banned six months from now, and refined products in eight months. But crude oil delivered by pipeline — about a fifth of Europe’s Russian oil imports overall — is exempt. A few countries such as Bulgaria and Croatia get carve-outs for certain products. Potentially far-reaching bans on providing insurance to ships carrying Russian barrels don’t kick in until December.

As energy divorces go, this is more of an attempt at conscious uncoupling. Yet it isn’t in Putin’s interests to play the understanding partner. Assuming a long campaign of attrition is in store, he needs Europe and the US to quickly tire of this war and its inconveniences. Higher energy prices are already a liability for leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

Disrupting energy supply unilaterally is madness if your concern is for the long-term health of Russia’s energy industry and economy. But Putin is now taking foreign policy cues from Peter the Great — the first Russian emperor, hint hint — so the economy is not his main concern. Rather, it is dividing the West both within itself and from Ukraine by any means possible. As war drags on and next winter nears, Putin’s temptation and ability to upend the EU’s choreography will strengthen. Last year’s not-so-mysterious rundown in Russian-controlled natural gas inventories in Europe, and subsequent price spikes, provide a template to expand upon. Beyond energy, Russia is also brandishing real threats to other vital supply chains ranging from grain to industrial gases.

If this struggle really is as existential as the op-eds and speeches say — and I believe it is — then our approach to the energy dimension must be commensurate. “There is a price to be paid for upholding these foundational principles,” as Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, puts it.

The US and Europe are openly involved in this war and have expansive war aims even if they aren’t pulling triggers. And while the fighting is localized, Russia’s commodity exports make this a global problem that, if the West is serious, could demand the sort of measures associated with war economies.

This implies robust government intervention. We have seen signs of Biden moving this way already, with his diplomatic push to direct more liquefied natural gas to Europe and almost certain climb-down vis-a-vis Riyadh to get more OPEC barrels into the market. His use of the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic output of critical minerals and to unstick solar panel imports, while not directly linked to the Ukraine crisis, also suggests a willingness to intervene more forcefully.

This should involve more than just efforts to accelerate the energy transition, which is one of the surest long-term strategic energy weapons against Russia the US has. It must also involve encouraging more production of oil, gas and other fuels at home or in friendly countries to displace as much Russian production as possible. Balancing this near-term need with decarbonization objectives is tricky because it requires companies to invest in assets today that may not be fully utilized in future — drill, baby, don’t drill, in other words. Capital markets won’t accept this without government taking on some of the risk. Such intervention would dismay environmentalists, but it could be structured to encourage shorter-cycle energy sources such as shale or come with conditions for repurposing infrastructure for transition-compliant purposes down the line.

None of this can happen, however, unless it is openly acknowledged that the gathering emergency in energy markets calls for sacrifices and compromises. Progressives would be asked to swallow measures to support drilling. Conservatives would be asked to accept the climate-related conditions. And the sacrifice may also extend to the demand side. Higher prices are applying pressure already, but strengthened sanctions and actual cutoffs of Russian supply may ultimately require rationing or other mandates to curb demand, at least in Europe. This is of course the last thing any president already fending off comparisons to Jimmy Carter wants to hear. But when you have made the face-off between democracies and autocracies a defining principle of your presidency, and you are now engaged in an actual conflict to defend a democracy from a major autocracy, such contingencies must be contemplated.

Jason Bordoff, founding director of the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy, recently coauthored a terrific piece in Foreign Affairs on “how governments will transform energy markets” as they seek to balance climate goals with security. When I asked him about the disconnect between the strident language of war and the more cautious application of energy policy, he noted a similar dynamic with regard to climate change: “If we really believed it was existential, we would be thinking differently about the trade-offs.”

As with addressing climate change, even though a majority of citizens in the West support Ukraine, it remains unclear how much personal cost, including changes to behavior, they would bear to back that up. Putin is betting their support will prove to be ephemeral. Equally unclear, however, is whether that assumption will tempt him into the sort of dramatic escalation that stiffens their resolve.

