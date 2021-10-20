Meanwhile, billions of dollars are still being invested in projects that won’t be economically viable if governments implement the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. The International Energy Agency said in May that averting a climate crisis would require new oil and gas projects to cease immediately, along with new coal-fired plants that don’t capture their emissions. Yet exploration continues even in high-cost areas such as the Barents Sea. Carbon Tracker, a think tank, says that existing projects are sufficient for future liquefied natural gas trade in a scenario that keeps warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Approved supply exceeds demand by some 25%, leaving even greenlighted projects at risk.