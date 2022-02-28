It has become apparent that BP can no longer hold onto shares in a company whose majority owner is the Russian government. But if selling the stake is even possible, it would look terrible from a public-relations point of view. Simply relinquishing the holding would hand a huge windfall to President Vladimir Putin, not just in terms of the current value of the stock, but also in the future dividends that would accrue to the Kremlin, rather than to BP.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A better solution for BP, which would certainly be more positive from a corporate social responsibility perspective, would be to transfer the holding to a trust.

The trust would need to be completely separate from the company, as BP probably cannot be seen to have any involvement with its Russian investment. And the trust ought to have a humanitarian objective, given the circumstances of its creation. Future Rosneft dividends, or the proceeds of an eventual sale, could be handed to the United Nations. Perhaps the UN High Commissioner for Refugees would be the most appropriate beneficiary.

The Kremlin might not like that solution. It might order Rosneft to withhold future dividends, or it may even seize the shares currently held by BP. Either is possible, but both would mire the company in international litigation and perhaps put its assets outside of Russia at risk. Chief among these are its stakes in a slew of German refineries.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other foreign oil companies, most notably Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp., also have significant partnerships with Russian state-owned firms. Following BP’s move, they are likely to come under pressure to divest as well.

Shell holds a stake of 27.5% minus one share in the Sakhalin II oil and liquefied natural gas project. The majority owner of the project is Gazprom PJSC, controlled by the Russian government. A subsidiary of Exxon Mobil — Exxon Neftegaz Ltd — holds a 30% stake in and is the operator of the Sakhalin 1 project. Two affiliates of Rosneft own a 20% stake in the project.

TotalEnergies SE holds a 20% stake in Yamal LNG and has a 10% share in the Arctic LNG 2 project. In both of these ventures, its Russian partner is Novatek PJSC. Novatek’s position as an independent, rather than a state-owned, company, may offer TotalEnergies some protection from political pressure to divest. Then again, that may be too fine a distinction for many.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If BP and others are forced to divest their Russian holdings, they should do something better than simply handing them to Putin.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Julian Lee is an oil strategist for Bloomberg. Previously he worked as a senior analyst at the Centre for Global Energy Studies.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion