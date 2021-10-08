All this has left Europe with less flexibility when faced with challenges, whether natural or man-made. More coordinated, mutually supportive gas stocks requirements, along the lines of the IEA system for oil, could help. But gas storage is much more difficult than for oil and would still leave some countries dependent on the goodwill of their neighbors. Moreover, building new storage for gas is difficult in economic and political terms given decarbonization objectives; although such facilities could potentially be repurposed down the line for hydrogen or carbon capture.