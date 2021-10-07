To be sure, government-mandated price caps make life tough for energy retailers as they can’t easily adjust tariffs to reflect their costs. For small suppliers that want to fully protect themselves against commodity price swings, such hedging can be prohibitively expensive.Yet the foundations of this extraordinary crisis were a lack of financial resiliency, light-touch regulation and unsustainable pricing practices that left the industry unprepared for its Black Swan moment. “Rising electricity and gas prices pushed suppliers over the edge but weren’t the root cause,” says Investec utilities analyst Martin Young.