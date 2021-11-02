The heady rush is hinged on the near-definite success of electric vehicles and battery technology. That’s unlikely to be a straight line. But everyone’s hoarding now without firm commitments on how many batteries or cars they’re going to produce in the future, or what technology will find the most buyers. Prices risk running ahead of themselves. Last time that happened, the industry consolidated and started looking like a cartel, with too much control in the hands of just a few. Meanwhile, the EV and battery affordability problem will persist, and may even get pushed further away if raw material costs eat into margins and hinder real progress.