Combined with a $2.1 billion Huayou factory on Halmahera island announced last May and a handful of other acid-leached laterite projects under development, that could be enough to flood the market over the coming five years. Macquarie Group Ltd. estimates they could add about 376,000 metric tons of battery-grade nickel and 37,000 tons of cobalt by the mid-2020s. That’s equivalent to about a quarter of current mine production for each metal, and more than enough to keep supply well ahead of demand that may be trimmed anyway as battery-makers tweak the chemical makeup of their cells. Should the acid-leach process finally prove itself, the electric vehicle industry will be able to tap almost limitless quantities of laterite ores scattered across the tropics.