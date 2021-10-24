The proposal isn’t complete, nor is the ADB blind to the shortcomings. David Elzinga, senior energy specialist for the bank, told me it was never intended as a silver bullet, and would be used alongside other initiatives. A paper published in April candidly lays out the complexity of the region’s power systems and the barriers to scaling up renewables. But when the blueprint is presented at the summit in Glasgow, those limitations need to be made clear. There must be a subsequent effort to tackle moral hazard and consider the opportunity cost. Not every climate fix is a good one and time is running out. The risk with impracticable proposals is that they end up like the worst environmental, social and governance investing — very good at making investors feel great, but not so much at making a difference.