Biden has made combating climate change one of his top priorities, but many of his biggest moves would have limited impact outside the U.S. He brought together the leaders of 40 nations in an April summit meant to drive deeper emissions cuts, but some countries, including China, India and Australia, have resisted calls to get tougher. A border carbon adjustment would give other nations more incentive to tighten emissions controls, lest their exports cost more inside the U.S. And the tariff is one way to stop a phenomenon known as “carbon leakage” -- where domestic climate policies spur companies to shift production overseas to nations with less stringent (and less expensive) carbon controls.