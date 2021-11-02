The policy makers gathering in Glasgow can help drive the energy transition several ways. First, they can provide research funding and commercial subsidies to storage-battery technology, which is crucial to expanding the use of renewables and to the evolution of electric vehicles. Second, they can take similar steps regarding hydrogen given its myriad applications and decarbonizing benefits. Third, they can ease antitrust constraints on industry consolidation in cases where it would aid development of complex renewables projects like those involving hydrogen or energy storage. Fourth, they can take steps to relieve the supply constraints plaguing ports and trucking that are slowing the declines in renewables costs and the uptake of lithium-ion storage.