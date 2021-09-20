Almost 36 years ago, in late September 1985, the U.S. and four allies — including France — unveiled what became known as the Plaza Accord, after the New York hotel where the hitherto highly classified pact was inked by finance ministers. The brainchild of then U.S. Treasury Secretary James Baker, the agreement sought a decline in the value of the dollar and an appreciation in the Japanese yen and the former West German deutsche mark. Plaza, which had a profound effect on Japan’s economy and initiated the era of high-stakes multilateral currency diplomacy, was clandestine in design. Every meeting of finance ministers and central bankers now bears its imprint. Communiques are often critiqued in the context of Plaza: child of, hint of, shadow of, and so on. (Japan was party to Plaza, though some Japanese politicians and economists have subsequently said they were ill-prepared for its consequences.)