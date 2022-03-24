Tim O’Brien: There’s a war in Ukraine obviously, right now, and we’ve got surging energy prices. How is that figuring into how you’re running the company in an unpredictable environment for energy costs that may affect travelers’ choices if it results in higher ticket prices?

Ben Minicucci: How do we think about our business? It is creating a business model that can actually withstand external shocks. Now the pandemic was a massive external shock, but we always designed our business model to withstand recessions and higher fuel costs, because if you look back 20 years those are the things that we’ve experienced. We’ve experienced the economy going bad in 2008, we had a massive spike in oil prices. Our view is we configure the business model to withstand those shocks. So we have a low-cost, high-productivity model, and we also use a very conservative fuel-hedging strategy. Fortunately, even as fuel prices go up, 50% of our fuel is hedged at about $70 a barrel. As we make our way through 2022, we’re feeling pretty good about where we are, even with rising oil prices. It’s going to take the sting out of it a little bit. Our view on ticket prices: Sure, there’s inflation with fuel and labor; ticket prices are going to go up. But our view is we want to offer high-value, competitive fares, so we’re going to try and contain the spike in ticket prices as best we can to offer our guests good value.

TOB: You just said an interesting thing to me a moment ago about how you try to manage the company to insulate yourselves from external shocks, and you emphasized low-cost, high-operating efficiencies. I know there’s never one silver bullet for someone managing as complex an organization as you are, but is that your lever in all things?

BM: You nailed it. I was chief operating officer for over 10 years at the company, and one of the things that we’ve done that’s unique here is we integrate the financial business model with the operational business model. The finance people can put whatever spreadsheet plan they want, but the operation actually has to execute it. So we work very closely with finance, our network and operations team to say, “Let’s go execute a plan that delivers on our guests’ expectations.” So we want to be safe, on time, complete almost 100% of our flights, get people with their bags and provide great service. That’s the one thing we have to do, and then we figure out how do we do that now with the highest level of efficiency. How to create the flight schedules, the time between flights — we call it the ground time — the block times, a lot of analysis. A lot of machine learning goes into that, so we create a schedule that’s robust enough to take into account historical data on winds at different times of the year. So it’s like a dial. We try to get the schedule really honed in, so we maximize the efficiency of the operation — which actually provides a ton of financial benefit.

TOB: The other big macro monster that you’ve had to deal with has been Covid-19. When you look back over March 2020 to the present, what have you learned about managing your company through an epic public health crisis?

BM: What I’ve learned is that being steady and not jerking the business back and forth is really, really important. About 12 or 18 months ago, we actually said we weren’t going to grow back to 100% of pre-Covid capacity until the summer of ’22. We looked toward the future. We saw that this thing was not something that was going to go away in six months. … So we had a long-term view. What this taught us, taught the company, is how to plan, be flexible with the plan, but have a long-term plan because an airline can’t just ramp up capacity and take down capacity, like a switch. It’s training, it’s hiring, there’s all these long lead times with things. So we set a long-term approach. … We said a long time ago, we would be at 100% of pre-Covid capacity by the summer of 2022. We’re going to be there in July.

TOB: What has been your philosophy around vaccinations and mandates? I think your approach was to use gentle persuasion within Alaska Air Group, and then once the Biden administration put some foundations behind more aggressive mandates, you became more direct about mandates.

BM: When you look at the cross-section of our company, it’s similar to what the country is. So whether people were pro-vaccine or not pro-vaccine, we have the same cross-section of opinions within our company. … We wanted to do the right thing, so before the mandate, we said, “Look, as a company, we do believe getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid infection and hospitalizations. So we highly, highly recommend vaccinations. However, if you’re not going to get vaccinated, you can ask for an exemption.” … It was always our philosophy to respect peoples’ views on this, and we didn’t want to come up with the view that you need to get vaccinated or you’re out of the company because we understood that this was a personal thing to a lot of people. So we tried to find the right balance, the right approach.

TOB: So you’ve just introduced an interesting experiment called Flight Pass. It’s a subscription service that allows some customers in California to buy a book of tickets in advance and then use them throughout the year. It’s a little bit like the Netflix-ification of airline travel.

BM: We said, “Hey, you know what, the world seems to be moving to a subscription model. What are other businesses doing? Would that work in an airline? ... Could we create a box where this thing could work and test it?” … The response has been terrific. I think we’re going to wait six or 12 months to see how this transpires, and I think what we’ll do is we’ll probably, if it’s working, we’ll open up the valve a little more. We won’t go right away systemwide. … I’m excited about it, and our team has done a great job just implementing it and just thinking out-of-the-box about what we can offer consumers. Again, a good value and something to take the stress off of buying tickets last minute.

TOB: Why didn’t you roll it out to business travelers?

BM: We may go there. I think the team just wanted to start small and just get familiar with it, see what the response is, see what the impact to the bottom line is, and I think this thing will have a lot of legs. So I think we’re just waiting to see how the results come in. And then we’ll go from there.

TOB: You prepared a deck for investors this week, and the thing that leaped out at me was your fleet rationalization. It’s an effort that marries well with what you said to me earlier in our conversation about efficiencies and streamlining and rationalization of the operation. Is going to an all-Boeing 737 Max fleet in keeping with the way you folks have always philosophically run the airline?

BM: Absolutely. It’s going to be right up there as one of the big enablers on low cost, high productivity. When we acquired Virgin America, we acquired 72 Airbuses, and as we tried to operate them, we were doing OK before the pandemic. And then we realized that if we wanted to go back to 2010 to 2014, awesome productivity, that a single fleet was the way to go. So the pandemic offered us an opportunity to really get clear about where we wanted to be long term. We made a decision both on mainline and regional. So mainline, we’re going all Boeing, and regional, where we had an Embraer 175 fleet and a Q400 Bombardier fleet, we’re going all Embraer 175. … It’s somewhere in the order of $60 to $70 million a year of savings getting to a single fleet, so again, everything just flows to the bottom line with no impact to the customer.

TOB: You turned profitable in 2021 after a 2020 that was hard for anybody to be profitable in. Are you optimistic that you’re on a good growth track around profits and revenue?

BM: Absolutely. We’ll see where fuel ends up going. Right now, we’re going to be profitable for March. January and February were tough with omicron and all of the snowstorms. … Profitable for the second, third and fourth quarter, even given where the price of fuel is, so we’re feeling good. I think the second half of 2021, when we ended up with a 7% pretax profit, that was significantly better than our closest competitor that was at 2. Everyone else lost money. So the gap between our financial performance and everyone else was markedly better. And if you look at our track record, historically, it’s always been that way. I think the pandemic just showed that our business model is resilient. It can take an external shock like the pandemic.

TOB: I’m intrigued by your pilot training program in a number of ways. One, obviously there’s been a pilot shortage, so airlines have to figure out how to fill that gap. It also seems as if you’re using it as an opportunity to diversify and offering financial assistance to make it more financially feasible for people without means to train to be pilots.

BM: It’s something we’ve been working on for about two years. When the pandemic hit in March exactly two years ago and revenues dropped dramatically where every airline was burning cash, a lot of early-out programs [for pilots] were being offered by airlines. About 10,000 pilots industrywide took early outs. That created a huge hole. Airlines started building back to 2019 levels in the last two years. Everyone was hiring pilots at a rapid rate. Where these pilots come from, they come from regional carriers. Regional carriers train all these pilots and then they come to mainline Alaska, Delta, American, United, Southwest. So we saw a huge drain on our regional Horizon, and every other regional carrier was feeling the drain. … We said we’ve got to do something, we’ve got to create a pipeline of pilots. So we created the Ascend Pilot Academy ... and they’re going to train about 200 pilots a year for us to fill the pipeline at Horizon. And then we created a pathway program from Horizon to Alaska. … To become a pilot costs anywhere between $80,000 and $100,000 a year. It’ll be scholarships, low-cost loans.

TOB: You’re anchored on the West Coast. You’re not as well known on the East Coast. Do you think you need to do any kind of a deal to have a fully national footprint with a bigger presence on the East Coast?

BM: Our growth plan for the next four to five years, and we’re going to grow up to 40% over the next five years, is simply expanding on that philosophy: Anchored on the West Coast, north, south, east or west … for us, there’s enough growth over the next four or five years to continue to execute that strategy.

TOB: And you can continue to grow organically? You don’t need to do a deal?

BM: Yeah.

TOB: What does someone have to do be a great manager at the corporate level?

BM: I tell our people to live our values every day. … I have my five values right here; they’re burned in my brain. You own safety; you do the right thing; you’re kindhearted; you deliver performance and you be remarkable. … If you have our values guide your decision-making, one, you’ll be a good leader, second, you’ll have ownership of your business. And by ownership, what I mean is own your outcomes. If you’re an operations person and your outcome is to be safe and on time, own those outcomes. If you’re an owner of your business, you’re going to own the outcomes of safety and on-time, and you’re going to try and push for the highest level of service that you can.More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

