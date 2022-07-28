Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a sweltering summer of cognitive dissonance. The northern hemisphere is experiencing record-setting, even life-threatening, heat waves, droughts and fires; yet more attention has been given to rising gas prices than to measures that would prevent future summers from getting hotter, drier and more flammable. People who want to mitigate the climate crisis are desperate for actions they can take that don’t feel like drops in an increasingly empty bucket.

One of the best things the average person can do for the climate: change banks.

Responsible investing gets a lot of attention because there’s big money to be made convincing do-gooder investors to buy a new investment product, even though ample evidence shows that ESG and other responsible investing approaches don’t deliver on their promises to drain money from the extraction economy. What doesn’t get enough attention is responsible banking, which has far more potential to force the economy away from fossil fuels, the leading driver of carbon emissions that cause climate change — and to force that change quickly. We haven’t heard much about responsible banking because essentially none of the big banks engage in the practice, and they aren’t eager for customers to know how their money is being used.

Advertisement

The oil and gas industry can only operate because of big investments that fund exploration and the creation of infrastructure necessary to keep the oil flowing and coal burning. That funding, which totaled $742 billion in 2021, comes from the world’s biggest banks, according to the Banking on Climate Chaos report, released by a consortium including Sierra Club and Rainforest Action Network. US banks continue to be the single worst grouping, with the top four fossil fuel funders in the world (JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America) all headquartered in the US, joined by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in the top 14. Together, these six banks provided 29% of fossil fuel financing identified in 2021. (Royal Bank of Canada, UnionBank, Barclays and Mizuho are right behind them.) While some of the big banks have made commitments to invest in renewable energy and regenerative projects, few have actually divested from fossil fuels or lived up to the pledges they’ve touted, and many have actually increased their funding of oil and gas projects since the Paris Agreement in 2016.

Customers don’t seem to have connected the dots that their own money is what’s funding these banks’ investments in fossil fuels. If you bank with one of the big banks, the money sitting in your deposit accounts is available for the banks to use however they wish, and many of them send it to the worst offenders in the climate crisis.

And the banks are paying almost no price. While some shareholder activists have been pushing the big banks to divest from fossil fuels, these efforts have not succeeded. And while bank customers seem to be paying little attention, right-wing special interests have certainly noticed.

Advertisement

Conservative states like Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Indiana and West Virginia are enacting laws to punish banks for divesting from fossil fuels, even though none of the banks they’re targeting have actually divested or even come close. We should expect more attempts like these to strong-arm the banks into continuing to fund the leading driver of climate change.

If enough customers leave banks that fund fossil fuels — and make it clear why they are leaving — it will show bank CEOs that there is a price to pay for funding climate change. Banks might not even need the prodding of shareholders to divest because the business case would be clear.

Several websites can help customers find banks that don’t prop up the fossil-fuel industry. Green America’s Break Up with Your Mega-Bank campaign has tools for finding a community development bank or credit union that avoids fossil fuels. Bank for Good allows users to search for greener banks based on a broad range of features and services. The Stop the Money Pipeline campaign provides a checklist for changing banks. And BankTrack offers information on a wide range of big banks’ activities around climate, human rights and more.

Advertisement

We may soon see SEC rules requiring banks to disclose the climate impact of all their investments, and can then expect to see more comprehensive tools to help consumers find out where their money is really going.

If you bank with a big bank, the best thing you can do for the climate is withdraw your funds as soon as possible and close your accounts, and let them know why you’re doing so. Changing banks is a pain, but this one-time act, done now, is more powerful than any other single act the average investor can take to address the climate crisis.

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Sweating While Worrying About Shivering: Andreas Kluth

• Gen Z Thinks ‘The Money Will Come Back.’ Will It?: Erin Lowry

• The World’s Oldest Trees Can Outlive Anything Except Humans: Faye Flam

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tanja Hester is the author of “Wallet Activism” and “Work Optional,” and host of the podcast “Wallet Activism.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article