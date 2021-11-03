Good intentions, as we know, are not enough: Roads to hotter places are paved with them. We must turn intentions into action — and the alliance, which we now serve as co-chairs, is helping to do that. Each member has committed to achieving net-zero emissions across their portfolio of assets, and to backing up their words with actions. Participants in the alliance must agree to set short-term targets, including their fair share of 50% reductions by 2030, and report on their progress. GFANZ ensures that any pledges are in line with the science on climate change and anchored in the UN’s Race to Zero.