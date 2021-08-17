The payoff stands to be tremendous — for everything from ship navigation to climate modeling. A clear view of the ocean floor’s topography would allow for optimal siting of undersea cables and offshore wind turbines. It would show where deep-ocean fishing can be done safely, and where it cannot. With a three-dimensional understanding of ocean volume, meteorologists could better understand how typhoons and tsunamis travel and intensify as they cross the ocean, bringing storm surges to the shoreline, and climate scientists could more precisely measure the circulation of heat in the ocean and thus build better models of climate change.