The Conservative rebel group has a de facto ally in a mighty Treasury that is suspicious of big spending projects with uncertain returns. Often it is right to be, but its caution can go too far. On the same day the prime minister’s Net Zero Strategy promised that everyone in the U.K. will soon fly “guilt-free” in zero-emission planes, the Treasury’s own Net Zero Review suggested 60 billion pounds ($82.6 billion) a year will have to be spent over the next decade to meet government targets. It warned that tax rises would have to underwrite this.