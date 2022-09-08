Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week British politics transitioned from the largo of the leadership fight to the allegro of forming a new administration. Since Monday, Liz Truss has visited Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, delivered her first speech as prime minister, endured her first PMQs, moved into Downing Street, appointed her cabinet and much of the rest of her administration; and outlined her solution to the problem of surging energy prices. Not for Britain the interminable US wait between election and inauguration.

It’s easy, during this whirlwind of activity, to forget how odd British politics has become. But odd it most certainly is.

The Conservative Party has got into the habit of discarding prime ministers in much the same way that vulgar plutocrats dismiss nannies: two sacked in the past six years (Theresa May and Boris Johnson) and one embarrassed into resigning (David Cameron). Political scientists note that the British prime minister’s job is becoming increasingly presidential given the concentration of power in Number 10. But Liz Truss is a president who was chosen by an electorate of just 172,000 people — a number that would make America’s electoral college, an 18th century franchise, look positively democratic.

Why is Britain’s ruling party going through such agonies? There are many obvious reasons: the Brexit madness, the addictive nature of backbench revolt, the effect of 12-years of power. But the most important is that Tories are suffering from a profound crisis of identity. The world’s oldest political party doesn’t really know what it is or what it’s for.

The Conservatives don’t know whether they’re a Thatcherite party or something radically different. David Cameron (2010-2016) replaced Thatcher’s social conservatism with metropolitan liberalism, or what his supporters would call “compassionate conservatism.” His signature themes were supporting gay marriage and “hugging huskies” (shorthand for his climate-change initiatives). Theresa May (2016-2019) replaced Thatcher’s free market fervor with support for state intervention. Her themes were industrial policy and helping the “just-about-managing.” May was prevented from putting her convictions into practice by the party’s civil war over Brexit but Boris Johnson (2019-2022) not only forged her policy into a fully-fledged national conservatism but reaped a massive electoral dividend in 2019. His signatures were “levelling up” and “building stuff.”

Liz Truss, by contrast, is a true-blue Thatcherite — unashamedly pro-markets, business and entrepreneurship — as are her two most important economic lieutenants, Kwasi Kwarteng, her chancellor, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, her business secretary. In place of hugging huskies, we have “frack, baby, frack,” and in place of “levelling up,” we have shrinking the state.

Has Truss got any chance of solving her party’s identity crisis and producing a new Tory settlement? Or is “Trussonomics” just another identity the Tories will put on for a moment before discarding it? Truss will get a grace period and her authority in the party will be strengthened by the next election, which is only two-and-a-bit years away. All but the most wild-eyed Tories understand the adage “Five minutes in power is worth five years in opposition.”

On Wednesday, there was a timely conference on the future of conservatism put on by the Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank set up by Margaret Thatcher and her guru Keith Joseph. It suggested that the conservative intelligentsia is excited, perhaps even elated, by Truss’s arrival. Johnson never had much interest in policy but Truss is a policy wonk who started her career at a think tank. She’s already recruiting people from the CPS and similar organizations. Reviving Thatcherism is popular with a broad swath of MPs who are now in their prime but who grew up during the 1980s.

Yet Truss has big obstacles, including an immediate collision between ideology and reality. Her first act as prime minister may be the one that defines her entire tenure: a giant spending package to cap the price of electricity for consumers at public expense. This could easily end up costing the Treasury as much as £200 billion ($230 billion) over 18 months, at a time when she’s also talking about cutting taxes. Even if most people accept the logic of doing this — and governments across Europe are adopting similar policies regardless of ideological complexion — it puts the onus on her to demonstrate her Thatcherite credentials by delivering some serious free-market reforms.

Her second challenge is the problem of “delivery”: The party has a dismal record of making big promises only to fail to deliver them. Johnson even created a delivery unit in Downing Street under Tony Blair’s “deliverology” guru, Michael Barber. Truss has promised to deliver growth by, among other things, improving education and challenging Treasury orthodoxy. UK governments of all complexions have been promising to do this for decades without succeeding.

Truss has also promised to govern as a “conservative.” But, as Johnson discovered, the public-sector establishment — what party eminence Michael Gove called “the blob” — has an unblemished record of resisting change. Governing as a Conservative at a time when the public sector is dominated by the left is rather like running up a down escalator. Truss hasn’t helped herself by appointing a cabinet of cronies (particularly from her Norfolk roots) rather than talents. Ministers with a proven record of actually delivering things such as Gove and Jeremy Hunt have been left on the backbenches.

The third is the next general election, which will be upon us with remarkable speed. James Frayne, the founder of Public First, a political consultancy with deep Tory connections, argues that the voting groups that delivered Johnson’s 2019 victory — older affluent voters in the south and poorer working-class voters in the north — is fraying. Perhaps half the working-class voters have abandoned the party, driven away by the standard-of-living crisis and the general sense that the country is “falling apart” (The promised improvements in the health service and law and order haven’t materialized). Truss needs to demonstrate that her revived Thatcherism can make an appreciable improvement to the lives of the “just-about managing” even though, unlike Thatcher, she has no council houses to sell or industries to privatize.

It’s not impossible that she can win the election. Labour leader Keir Starmer does remarkably badly when pollsters ask voters whether he looks like a prime minister in waiting. The upside of the Conservative Party’s identity crisis is that Truss’s administration has something of the flavor of a new government. Nor is it impossible that she can do something about the growth rate — or at least persuade the public that she’s addressing the right problem, even if she hasn’t had enough time to make the needed changes.

But it will be tough sledding on both fronts: The economic outlook is grim, with the pound sinking to new lows against the dollar and inflation feeding on itself. Truss can’t afford to be what one speaker at the CPS conference called “weird politicians,” a reference to the low public tolerance for both Gordon Brown and Theresa May. The latest YouGov poll shows the Conservatives trailing Labour — in spite of Starmer — 28% to 43%.

The likelihood is that Truss will be the last of a succession of short-lived Conservative prime ministers, but this time she will kicked out by the people at large rather than by her fellow MPs. The consequence of her ouster — and the end of the Conservatives more than dozen years in power — will be a full-scale war over the party’s identity: A war that will make the scuffles of the past decade look tame and civilized by comparison.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

