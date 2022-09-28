Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s energy subsidies could cost the country £200 billion or more, depending on the price of energy. Details are scarce, but the goal of the proposal is to limit the average cost of energy for households, give consumers and businesses subsidies to cushion their cost increases, and place price caps on energy, all for the next two years. Some EU nations are following broadly similar paths.

I am skeptical of such plans; all things considered, it would be better to allow energy prices to rise more. Nonetheless, I acknowledge that good solutions are hard to find.

Basic economics suggests that when a good or service becomes more scarce, its price should be allowed to rise. Not only does that encourage conservation, but higher prices also give suppliers a stronger incentive to expand production.

With energy, however, there are (at least) two problems. The first is that supply is often tightly regulated and can take a long time to build. Many countries restrict nuclear power, for example, or ban fracking. Truss has announced plans to deregulate fracking, but more supply will take years to come online. So a true market has not been operating. For that reason, supply incentives — in the form of higher prices — will not work in the short run to solve the energy problem.

The second problem has to do with demand, specifically that of customers who cannot pay their bills: Their supply cannot be simply shut off. If Waterstone’s bookstore in London raises its prices and you don’t buy there, there is no issue. You don’t get the book, and they don’t get your money.

Utility bills do not work the same way. Energy in some form is sent to your home and then you are asked to pay for it. If you don’t, there is the painful question of whether and when service should be cut off.

You might think, as I do, that utilities should take a relatively tough stance on delinquents. Still, the realities of politics can intervene. By one estimate, Truss’s plan would lead to average energy bills of £2,500, compared to £3,548 with no plan.

That is quite a difference, and many people might have trouble paying the higher amount. They might be able to pay more, but at what cost? Fewer pub visits? No satellite TV? Would people in fact choose such austerity? Customers know that if enough of them do not pay their bills, it would be very difficult to cut off service to such a large part of the electorate, especially with winter approaching.

By way of comparison, consider the current water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The town’s water utility is undercapitalized, and almost one-third of customers are behind on their bills . About one-sixth of customers are not even receiving bills. Yet it would be politically unfeasible for Jackson’s elected officials to cut off all those users, regardless of whether it would ultimately be more humane.

The fact is, it’s not always possible to increase prices. Especially if you are unable to collect any payment at all from many customers.

The problem is worse yet. Once customers are in the habit of not paying their utility bills, it gets harder to collect payment, even if future prices are much lower. Customers might expect the no-payment-necessary regime to continue, and to organize with that goal in mind. This is a common problem in lesser developed nations.

All of which raises the question of how the Truss regime could improve UK energy policy. One simple change would be to limit the energy subsidy to lower-income groups, rather than making it universal. That would save money and also make it easier to cut off non-payers, who would not be poor.

As for deregulating energy supply, there the Truss plan is very much on the right track.

Then there is the question of whether the fiscal commitment to energy subsidies should be so open-ended. What exactly is the UK government doing to hedge its financial position? And might it be possible to have more details on all these programs? It is not easy to design something so complex so quickly.

In the meantime, if it all looks inefficient, it probably is. But it is also very hard to do better.

