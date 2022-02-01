Well into the 1990s, Ukraine was the chokepoint of nearly all Russian gas into Europe via the Soyuz, Brotherhood and Progress pipelines. Since then, Russia has diversified transit with the Yamal-Europe, NordStream 1, BlueStream and Turkstream. And that’s before the addition — pending regulatory approval — of NordStream 2. The new routes have reduced the significance of Ukraine — something many politicians have failed to understand. Memories in Western Europe of the 2006 and 2009 Ukraine-Europe gas crises, when supplies were disrupted, still shape the understanding of the market. But in gas, 2022 isn’t 2009 by a long margin.Two decades ago, Ukraine was the transit point for about 125 billion cubic meters of Russian gas into the rest of Europe. Last year, the flow had plunged 65% to less than 42 bcm. That’s still a significant amount, but not nearly as much as in the past. Perhaps as importantly, Ukraine is no longer a key transit point for Russian gas into Germany and another half-dozen countries. Today, it’s important for just Slovakia, Austria and Italy. Nikos Tsafos, a gas expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, puts it succinctly: Ukraine “used to be the main corridor for delivering Russian gas to Europe; it is no longer that.”