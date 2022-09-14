Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A key part of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to counter the effects of the UK’s energy crisis is to cap for two years the amount that households pay for electricity and six months for businesses. What’s shocking about the proposal is not that it was made, but that the government gave no indication of how much it will cost. My back-of-the-envelope calculations puts it at 150 billion to 200 billion pounds ($175.3 billion to $233.8 billion).

There is much not to like about this “relief” package. History is littered with failed experiments in such price controls. Contrary to Truss’s claims, it will not bring down inflation except in a narrow mathematical sense. In the short term, the government’s actions will keep the consumer price index lower than where it would be otherwise. If the costs of consuming electricity are capped for two years, then parts of CPI that are affected by that will drop to zero, perhaps less if energy prices fall. Some economists think CPI may drop by half for the legislated period.

But CPI is only one measure of inflation – and a rather arbitrary one at that. The result of such a huge loosening of fiscal policy — perhaps 5% of gross domestic product — means that other, broader measures of inflation are likely to continue rising faster than they would have otherwise. Perhaps the caps were unavoidable, given the damage suffered by households and companies from surging energy costs, but I strongly suspect the package will just repeat the problems wrought by large government spending in the pandemic. There just isn’t the potential to increase supply in the economy to cope with the boost to demand from such massive government outlays. If nothing else changes, CPI will resume its rise, and that means interest rates and bond yields will be headed much higher.

The good part of the package is a seeming determination to increase the supply of energy across the board, including in fossil fuels. The overturning of a ban on fracking isn’t half as important as the government auctioning a whole lot of extra North Sea licenses. Most important of all is that this is the first government of a big economy in many years to admit that rich countries need to invest much more in existing sources of energy. It is also a tacit admission that governments have been shortsighted in denigrating existing sources of energy.

Egged on by activists and certain investors, a weirdly millennial way of thinking about climate change has taken hold in just about every big economy government. There’s no doubt that activists and the Bank of England were delighted that oil and gas investment last year in the UK had fallen to a quarter of its level in 2013. Under Mark Carney, its previous governor, the Bank of England became one of the most prominent critics of fossil-fuel investment. Getting rid of a fairly inexpensive source of energy and not being able easily to replace it with something else is irresponsible in the extreme. It’s no coincidence that energy prices have soared as a result of efforts to stop fossil-fuel investment. It is probably no coincidence, too, that the Bank of England announced on the same day as Truss’s energy package that it would lend 40 billion pounds to energy companies.

Why the alarmism now? As in many other modern debates, the shrillness of many people’s views about climate change and fossil fuels in the UK seems inversely proportional to how much things have changed. In absolute terms, the UK consumes less energy than in 1970, even though its real GDP is three times larger and its population far larger. Since 1990, according to the Office of National Statistics, the UK’s energy intensity — how much energy it uses for a given unit of output — has halved. The country’s carbon ratio — the amount of carbon dioxide produced per unit of output — has fallen by two-thirds in the same period. Those numbers are extraordinary.

It remains to be seen how much the current government has the appetite and ability to push through reforms to the energy market and to boost investment in fossil fuels. And, frankly, such efforts won't have much of an impact even if it does. Energy is one of the most global of markets. Governments need to stop trying to appear virtuous and actually do something virtuous. That means having something like a plan and explaining to people that fossil fuels are going to be needed for some time.

