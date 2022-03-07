Sanctions are there to disrupt the economy and finances of Putin’s regime directly. Their purpose is to frustrate Russia’s efforts to prosecute its unprovoked war against its neighbor. Western governments can’t just target any rich person they fancy for the spectacle of it; the targets need to be connected to the regime and its aims.

In the U.K., there’s a growing drumbeat of demands that the government go after more oligarchs moreaggressively, having sanctioned far fewer than the U.S. and European Union. Britain has sanctioned 13 people, including Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, since the invasion began. The U.S. has put full blocking sanctions or visa restrictions on dozens of Russian elites and their families, and sanctioned other individuals accused of spreading misinformation in Ukraine. The European Union last week added 26 oligarchs, state company bosses and other individuals involved in Putin’s regime.

A number of prominent people have been sanctioned by the EU or U.S. or both and not the U.K., including Sechin, who runs Rosneft Oil Co. and Alexey Mordashov, chairman of steelmaker Severstal PJSC, who has interests in telecoms, media and banking groups, including the sanctioned Rossyia Bank. Mordashov’s yacht was impounded in Italy on Friday.

British government ministers have said they are slowed by U.K. law. But the country has all the legislation it needs to move just as quickly as other jurisdictions if it wanted to, according to experts.

Britain’s Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act says the government must have reasonable grounds to suspect that an individual benefits from or is involved in supporting a sanctioned regime. “Reasonable grounds” is about the lowest evidentiary hurdle possible.

The person also must be relevant to the aim of the sanctions against the regime. The government has to say why the individual is being sanctioned but doesn’t have to disclose anything that could damage national security, criminal prevention or detection or the interests of justice.

The current laws were enacted only in 2018 and gave ministers a lot of leeway, according to Paul Feldberg, a London-based partner at Jenner & Block, a U.S. law firm. He has co-authored a guide to the U.K. laws. “The legal basis for imposing sanctions under the U.K. Russia sanctions regime now is much broader than it was ... in 2014 when the government imposed sanctions related to Crimea,” he said.

Others agree that there is nothing in EU or U.S. law that makes it easier to freeze assets there than in the U.K., despite the different legal systems. Oligarchs can challenge their sanctions in the U.K., initially with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation and after by seeking a judicial review at the High Court.

Government ministers have said they want to ensure they have watertight legal grounds for their sanctions in order to not lose later challenges. Feldberg said he saw no reason for this causing delays. Joshua Ray, a partner and sanctions expert at another law firm, Rahman Ravelli in London, said it didn’t make sense.

“The U.K.’s slow pace on designating individuals can’t really be explained by concerns that they are going to lose challenges,” he said. “It’s got to be something political behind the scenes.”

London is a home away from home for many Russian oligarchs and they are big clients for the city’s bankers, asset managers and lawyers. You don’t need to resort to conspiracy theories to realize that imposing sanctions on a large number of them would cause huge havoc for all the companies no longer allowed to deal with them — as well as a substantial loss of revenue.

But the lack of action also looks bad for the governing Conservative Party, which has received large contributions from wealthy Russian backers. A report in summer 2020 from the U.K. Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said Russian donations to political parties had been part of the country’s effort to infiltrate U.K. society and politics.

The U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office emailed some links to its sanctions announcements but didn’t answer any specific questions from Bloomberg Opinion.

Oligarchs can be private individuals or control state companies. Putin’s Russia has helped to enrich and empower them. But the critical thing is that western governments believe many ostensibly private business people remain deeply entangled with the state.

Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia’s richest oligarchs, has been sanctioned by the U.S., EU and U.K. All three said he had a close relationship with Putin and other high-profile people in the regime. The EU described him as “one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend upon the will of the President.”

Usmanov issued a statement calling the sanctions unfair and describing the EU’s reasons as “false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor, dignity, and business reputation”.

His holding company, USM Holdings, didn’t respond to an emailed request for further comment.

Another individual sanctioned by the EU, is Petr Aven, a shareholder in Alfa Group, the parent company of Alfa Bank, a private company. He appears in the U.S. report on potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The report says Aven told Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that he was one of about 50 wealthy oligarchs who met regularly with Putin and that he understood any suggestions or critiques made by Putin were explicit directives that he should follow.

The reasons for sanctioning any oligarch is that their businesses, financial means and even yachts or private jets could be put at the service of Putin’s regime. It is their money and industrial capabilities that matter most, but boats or planes also have their uses and financial value.

It would be deeply unfair if Western governments were setting out to demonize or create paranoia about Russian-born people in general, or if they were trying to confiscate money or companies without any proper legal process. But that’s not what this is about. Freezing assets is a temporary measure, it is meant to disrupt their usefulness.

Going after oligarchs is just one part of the wider strategy meant to cut off Putin’s access to finance and resources that can in anyway help his brutal war. One wonders why the U.K. has not acted as swiftly and effectively as its allies.

