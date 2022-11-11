Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than seven decades ago, the US and Saudi Arabia, despite differences on human rights and the Arab-Israeli conflict, established a close alliance. It was based on an exchange: The US gave security guarantees to Saudi rulers, and they promised access to the kingdom’s vast oil reserves. The arrangement has withstood periodic conflicts over the years. Of late, however, the relationship’s moorings have weakened, with the US no longer as dependent on Saudi oil and the Saudis less trusting of US protection. As a result, disputes that once might have been papered over can now seem like potential ruptures.

1. Where does the relationship stand?

It remains strained over the 2018 murder by Saudi agents of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom’s government, in Istanbul. US intelligence agencies concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi leader, approved the operation. (The crown prince denied any involvement in the killing while accepting symbolic responsibility for it as the country’s unofficial ruler.) US President Joe Biden, while a candidate in 2019, pledged to treat Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” for the murder, and while he didn’t go that far once in office, he did refuse all contact with Prince Mohammed. But in July 2022, Biden swallowed his pride, flew to Saudi Arabia and publicly bumped fists with the prince, hoping the kingdom would increase oil production and thus reduce prices, which had spiked as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

2. Did it work?

The Saudis agreed to a small hike in output. However, in October, the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced the biggest production cutback since 2020. OPEC members defended the cuts as necessary to protect their economies from a global economic slowdown. Biden treated the move as a betrayal by the Saudis and threatened unspecified consequences.

3. How dependent is the US on Saudi oil?

The shale boom has made the US the world’s largest producer of oil and thus less reliant on foreign supplies. For the crude it does import, Canada rather than the Middle East is now the primary source. But as Biden’s hat-in-hand trip showed, Saudi Arabia has considerable influence over the price of oil as the biggest producer within OPEC, which pumps about 60% of internationally traded crude.

4. Why has Saudi faith in the US eroded?

Saudi officials complain that the US has become an unreliable protector. They cite the US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 that precipitated its government’s fall and, a decade earlier, the withdrawal of support from US ally Hosni Mubarak during widespread protests that led to the Egyptian president’s downfall. They lament what they call US “disengagement” from the Middle East, arguing that Washington has done too little to contain the expanding influence of Iran, Saudi Arabia’s rival for regional dominance.

5. What’s the history of the relationship?

In 1945, US President Franklin Roosevelt and Saudi Arabia’s founder King Abdulaziz ibn Saud held a historic meeting. While they disagreed vehemently on one point — the American supporting the establishment of Israel and the king opposed — they nevertheless laid the groundwork for the security-for-oil arrangement. Over the years the US complained, but not loudly, about the constraints on civil rights and the unequal treatment of women and minority Shiite Muslims in the kingdom. Riyadh and Washington got cozier after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, which overthrew a US-backed monarch. US forces came to the rescue in 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait and threatened Saudi Arabia next door.

6. What about previous discord?

In 1973, Saudi Arabia led an Arab oil boycott of the US and other countries that supported Israel in that year’s Arab-Israeli war, contributing to a recession in the West. Ties were strained again in 2001 when it became clear that the Sept. 11 attacks on the US were masterminded and mostly orchestrated by Saudi nationals. In recent years, Prince Mohammed’s abandonment of the kingdom’s usual, cautious foreign policy has made Saudi Arabia a vexing ally for the US. He launched a disruptive blockade of Qatar, which hosts the largest US military base in the region, and a bombing campaign in Yemen that’s killed thousands of civilians. When Donald Trump was US president, he looked past the friction and embraced the Saudis. Not Biden, who ended US support for Saudi offensive operations in Yemen, including related weapons transfers.

7. What’s the outlook?

The Biden administration has pledged to “recalibrate” the relationship, but has few good options. US lawmakers have called for a revival of a bill called the “No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act,” known as NOPEC. It would empower the US Department of Justice to file an antitrust lawsuit against OPEC, though it’s unclear how a US court could enforce a decision against cartel members. Other lawmakers have suggested curtailing arms shipments to the Saudis. Both of those options risked escalating tensions with the kingdom. For its part, Saudi Arabia has enlarged its friend circle, increasing trade ties with China. China, however, is an unlikely substitute for the US as protector, as it has close relations with Iran.

