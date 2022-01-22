This is where public funding can kick-start a cycle of investment in rural chargers and purchase of EVs. One of the most important aspects of the REA was that it lent money not just to build out the grid for supply but also for farmers to buy appliances and thereby generate demand for electricity. Similarly, stalled Build Back Better legislation would channel money toward not just chargers and grid upgrades but also subsidies for vehicles. There’s a reason rural Vermont and Maine stand out on that chart above in terms of EV purchases compared with, say, West Virginia, where subsidies are scarce. In helping to build critical mass, this would help reduce the cost of EVs and associated infrastructure over time, thereby reducing the need for subsidies everywhere. The original push to electrify rural areas helped cut the average cost-per-mile of laying rural lines by more than half by the end of the 1930s.(3)