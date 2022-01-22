There is no question range anxiety is a bigger deal outside cities. Even though 95% of the U.S. fits the technical definition of being rural, fewer than 1 in 5 of us live there. And like much else, EV chargers tend to get built where the people are because they’re the ones doing the driving.
Vehicle electrification has long faced a chicken-and-egg problem: Chargers are not getting built ahead of people buying EVs, and people are not buying EVs because of a lack of chargers. That goes double in rural areas, which combine longer distances with a smaller (and gradually declining) population, which tends not to encourage investment in new infrastructure of any sort. In general, the more rural the state, the fewer public chargers it has and the lower its rate of EV ownership. It doesn’t help that rural states also tend to have more restrictive dealership laws that hold back EV startups in terms of sales (see this).
Drivers in rural areas also tend to travel longer distances, about 10 miles extra a day compared with urban drivers, on average.(4) There are wide ranges around those averages, of course; in a detailed assessment of Oregon’s infrastructure requirements for electrifying transportation, published last summer, one survey respondent said 90 miles of daily driving in rural areas was not uncommon.
Rural drivers also skew more heavily toward trucks and SUVs, for which there are few electrified models. They are also expensive and house bigger batteries, which take longer to charge. Even with a fast charger, drivers may wait half an hour to top up, which is fine if they’re in a busy urban facility but may feel less safe in a remote spot late at night. And while those wide open spaces mean more single-family homes, upgrades to handle charging vehicles at home — or farm equipment — must encompass a more widely spread grid.
Against this, EVs carry substantial benefits. As with urban areas, they cut particulate pollution and slash carbon emissions. While climate change impacts all areas, if unevenly, extreme weather events and structural changes to conditions such as soil composition and water flows will tend to hit agricultural areas especially hard, even as they generally have fewer resources to cope.(2)
Coming electrified versions of the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado will expand the range of suitable models (as will, perhaps, the Cybertruck for the more avant-garde). With ranges of hundreds of miles, even those longer rural daily drives don’t pose an insurmountable problem. With fewer moving parts and powered from a socket, they also promise less maintenance and lower, more stable fuel costs than vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel. And as Chris Nelder, host of the Energy Transition Show podcast and a lead author of that Oregon study points out, the superior torque of electric motors makes them well-suited to farm work, promising greater efficiency than internal combustion engines operating at low RPMs.
The result is a market where the need for investment in electric infrastructure is inversely correlated to its attractiveness to investors. But guess what? Rural America has been here before.
Only 10% of farms were connected to the grid in 1930. For investor-owned utilities, it didn’t pay to run lines across long distances to serve a few customers, certainly not relative to the dense networks in cities. For society, though, it made sense on a number of fronts, including economics, to boost the productivity and well-being of rural communities by giving them access to electricity. Sound familiar?
Legislation in 1936 established the Rural Electrification Administration as a government agency and authorized it to provide low-cost loans to electrify isolated areas. Rural cooperatives sprung up to take advantage and bypass skeptical or outright obstructive utilities. By the end of World War II, 40% of farms had power. By 1960, they had virtually caught up with the cities at almost 100% electrification.
There are many parallels with today’s EV challenge, most notably long distances and low population density deterring private investment in infrastructure and making drivers reluctant to make the switch.
This is where public funding can kick-start a cycle of investment in rural chargers and purchase of EVs. One of the most important aspects of the REA was that it lent money not just to build out the grid for supply but also for farmers to buy appliances and thereby generate demand for electricity. Similarly, stalled Build Back Better legislation would channel money toward not just chargers and grid upgrades but also subsidies for vehicles. There’s a reason rural Vermont and Maine stand out on that chart above in terms of EV purchases compared with, say, West Virginia, where subsidies are scarce. In helping to build critical mass, this would help reduce the cost of EVs and associated infrastructure over time, thereby reducing the need for subsidies everywhere. The original push to electrify rural areas helped cut the average cost-per-mile of laying rural lines by more than half by the end of the 1930s.(3)
There are potential benefits for rural areas beyond those related to the environment. An upgraded grid would be a backbone not just for charging but new businesses as well as a source of jobs in its own right. Moreover, for those rural towns seeking reinvention through tourism, charging vehicles can itself be a means of making them a destination. The extra time it takes to charge up compared with refilling with gasoline means charging EVs is something that happens while the driver does something else: shopping, eating or whatever.
Similar to rural electrification, today’s calls to encourage EVs face objections about the heavy hand of government, the expense and the difficulty.
The former argument is laughable, given that it took federal loans to help American farms tap into the prerequisite of modern life — access to electricity. It’s hard to be taken seriously as a libertarian when you’re charging your smartphone with juice supplied on a regulated network built with New Deal money. As an aside, my favorite line from that committee hearing came from a panelist who promoted the benefits of ethanol while warning against the government “picking winners.” Corn-based ethanol! Outside of a North Korean election, it is tough to think of a winner that is picked more vigorously.
Costs, meanwhile, must be measured against the costs of letting climate change rip across the heartland. Besides the acute costs for those living there, imagine what it would mean for everything from crop insurance to food prices.
As for the supposedly insurmountable difficulty of rewiring the countryside for EVs, that is perhaps the most curious reasoning of all. Consider: In 1935, the U.S. economy was one-twentieth the size of today’s, in real terms. That U.S. of the mid-20th century constructed a continental electricity network that still stands as one of the most impressive, complex and valuable engineered systems on the planet. Yet it is somehow deemed beyond the capabilities of today’s America, vastly richer and more technologically advanced, to upgrade and expand that grid to meet 21st century needs. That is nonsense. It’s just a policy choice.
