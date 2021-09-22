The balance between markets and regulation also shifted heavily toward the latter when it comes to climate policy. At this point, talk of cap-and-trade, or even a tax, while economically defensible, looks politically quaint at best. Rowe’s instinct that carbon would be priced was correct. But his timing was off, and the mechanism turned out to be nothing like what he talked about. Instead, state regulators, and not just in Illinois, have enacted subsidies to support Exelon’s plants rather than watch the company shutter them. And now President Joe Biden is pushing for something similar at the federal level.