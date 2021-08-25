For now, the secondhand solar trade remains an overlooked and sometimes maligned niche. “Insurance companies and financiers haven’t quite embraced the idea that secondhand parts can be as good as new,” said Schmid. That probably won’t last. Auto insurers often require that repair parts be sourced from the aftermarket. In time, their solar counterparts should do the same (at least for parts that don’t degrade). The entrance of Japan’s Marubeni, a company closely tied to the government, signals that such a shift might already be underway. The government expects 800,000 panels per year to be replaced starting in the 2030s. Rather than rush to recycle them, Marubeni will first look to reuse them, both at home and abroad.