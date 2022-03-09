Acting by itself, though, the U.S. can only do so much. Unlike many of its European allies, it doesn’t buy much energy from Russia. Throttling Russian fossil-fuel exports means Europe must curb demand and find alternative supplies — a difficult step, but a necessary one if the new restrictions are going to have their intended effect.

The current sanctions, to be sure, are exacting a heavy toll. In the space of a few days, the U.S. and Europe came together and devised by far the most potent financial measures ever applied to a major economy. The ruble has crashed and Russia’s financial system has all but shut down. Moscow is resorting to capital controls and other repressive measures to contain the damage. Putin might be calculating that these costs are endurable, at least for a time, but the expected flow of hard currency in exchange for energy is a crucial part of his calculations.

Deploying this further sanction won’t be straightforward. Biden’s announcement pushed energy prices even higher, adding to the Federal Reserve’s challenge in getting inflation under control. Europe’s predicament is far worse. About 20% of the EU’s power comes from gas, with roughly 40% of that imported from Russia. Germany is especially dependent, not least because of its ill-judged haste to close its nuclear power plants. Although the U.K. has promised to follow America’s lead in banning imports of Russia’s oil, it will continue to buy its gas and coal. Europe’s other governments are looking at ways to cut their own imports.

Where possible, these plans should be accelerated. Above all, though, they need to be coordinated. The market for energy is indeed global. If one country reduces its imports from Russia without reducing its demand for energy or boosting its own production, the move might serve little purpose: The disruption caused by switching suppliers will impose costs on the importer, the global balance of demand and supply won’t change, and Russia will sell its energy elsewhere.

There’s a further complication: Spontaneous “self-sanctioning” is already underway. Energy buyers and intermediaries are shunning Russian exports because of heightened financial risk, uncertainty over what sanctions might require, possible harm to their reputation, and, no doubt, simple disgust at Russia’s conduct. This helps explain why prices have risen so sharply, underlining the dilemma for policy makers.

To ensure that energy sanctions are effective, the U.S. and its friends need to work together. The rise in energy costs, so long as it doesn’t get out of hand, will help by reducing demand and calling forth new non-Russian supply. Governments should do all they can to strengthen both channels — in the short term with coordinated releases of oil stocks and ramped-up oil and gas production, and in the medium term with extra public investment in energy efficiency and faster deployment of renewables. Where possible, nuclear plants should be kept running, not shut down. Existing energy infrastructure should be adapted and new infrastructure planned so that demand can be shifted more readily away from Russia.

The U.S. was in a position to act quickly and was right to. For many of its allies, an immediate ban on imports from Russia would be impossibly disruptive, but planning to reduce and then eliminate their dependence on Russian energy is entirely feasible. A credible commitment to do so would set Putin back as little else would.

