Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re a British company selling Asian noodles and investors from Hong Kong tell you you’re doing it wrong, maybe it’s worth lending them an ear — particularly if your shares have lost almost three-quarters of their value since you got into the business. Wagamama owner Restaurant Group Plc hasn’t exactly welcomed Oasis Management Co. with open arms, rebuffing the hedge fund’s request for a board seat and rejecting its demand for an independent strategic review. Their testy exchange suggests this is a food fight worth watching.

Oasis doesn’t take issue with the cooking. Its beef is with the governance and market perceptions of the company. The fund, founded and led by former Highbridge Capital Management investment manager Seth Fischer, says it “firmly believes” in the underlying value potential of TRG’s core brands — which, besides Wagamama, include the Frankie & Benny’s chain of American-Italian restaurants and Brunning & Price, a portfolio of mostly rural pubs. The Hong Kong investment firm, having accumulated a 6.5% stake that makes it the company’s second-largest shareholder, accuses the board of poor oversight and says it has lost focus.

For its part, TRG says operating performance has been strong in the face of huge challenges from the pandemic and the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, crediting its resilience to “swift and decisive” management actions. The company’s chief executive officer, former HBOS Plc CEO Andy Hornby, took over in August 2019, roughly midway between completion of the Wagamama acquisition and the arrival of Covid-19. TRG says it has outperformed the UK casual dining sector, comprised of mostly privately owned peers such as Nando’s and Pizza Express, since the pandemic. Wagamama’s like-for-like sales rose 11% from a year earlier in the 33 weeks through Aug. 21, versus 5% for the wider market.

Advertisement

Oasis has a point. There’s a disconnect here. TRG’s September interim results presentation was relentlessly upbeat; problems are all out there in the environment — Covid, cost-of-living crisis, utility costs etc. — and the company has negotiated them successfully. But if performance has been so exemplary, why hasn’t the market noticed? TRG shares have fallen 81% since the announcement of the Wagamama takeover in October 2018, 71% since the purchase was completed at the end of that year, and 73% since Hornby took over in August 2019. Over all those periods, it has underperformed the FTSE All-Share Travel and Leisure Index by a wide margin.

“Rather than acknowledge the existence of any longer-term underperformance, the board’s sole response is to refer to the intervening impact of the pandemic,” Oasis said in its Feb. 21 response to TRG’s statement. Covid affected everyone, though. As the fund points out, TRG raised equity capital three times in the past five years, with proceeds totaling £547 million ($653 million). The company’s market capitalization was £269 million as of Tuesday’s close, having peaked at $1.48 billion in 2015. That’s some heroic value destruction. The shares are trading at less than three-quarters of the book value of the company’s assets.

For Oasis, the answer is better communication and transparency that would help to convince the market of the company’s value. It berated TRG for neglecting to issue a trading update in January. The activist also questioned the company’s disinclination to report segments in its accounts, suggesting an inability to track the performance of its various businesses causes investors to mark down the company’s valuation.

Advertisement

Governance aside, some may wonder whether Wagamama’s operational performance is really all it could be. Certainly, this writer’s experience, as an intermittent patron over the past two decades or so, is that standards have slipped. The chain, founded by Hong Kong restaurateur Alan Yau in the early 1990s, offered a fun twist on Asian noodles and rice with the clean design of its Japanese-style interiors and inventive menus. Those accustomed to the real thing might sneer, but the ersatz version was an undoubted upgrade on the standard Asian fusion culinary experience of the 1970s-80s — chop suey and chips from the local Chinese takeaway.

More recently, the food has seemed more bland, the menus less focused and the service more indifferent. Your correspondent’s last visit wasn’t enhanced by one member of the party finishing eating and then waiting more than 10 minutes for the other’s dish to arrive. A quick perusal of consumer-ratings website Trustpilot suggests this isn’t an isolated experience.

Granted, food is a subjective topic and TRG has data to support its case. Besides posting faster sales growth, Wagamama got the strongest customer ratings in the UK casual-dining sector, beating Nando’s, Fridays and Five Guys, according to a June survey by research company Savanta. Then again, this may only show that the UK casual dining market as a whole has room for improvement. On Trustpilot, the chain gets a so-so rating of 2.9 stars out of five. Its closest rivals do worse.

Advertisement

TRG’s response does raise one telling question: What does Oasis want? The firm, which has been particularly active in Japan over the past couple of years, is best known in the UK for seeking the removal of Premier Foods Plc CEO Gavin Darby in 2018. That campaign ended in what might be called a pyrrhic defeat: Shareholders voted to keep Darby in place, but he quit months later anyway, leaving in early 2019. Shares of the maker of Mr Kipling cakes tripled in the following three years; Oasis sold a 3.9% stake to Japan’s Nissin Foods Holdings Co. last May.

Oasis requested a board seat without putting forward any ideas for strategic change, according to TRG. If the company continues to resist, the hedge fund could agitate for leadership changes. A more likely outcome is that going public with its discussions helps to draw attention (and perhaps even a potential acquirer) to an undervalued stock. That may already be happening: The shares rose 7.6% on Wednesday and a further 7% on Thursday. They’re still down by more than half over the past year.

TRG, meanwhile, needs to add meat to its assertions of relative outperformance. Memories of the pandemic are receding and consumers have been returning to malls and cinemas, where Wagamama has many of its outlets. That should be reflected in full-year earnings due March 8.

Advertisement

A blowout set of results would be the best revenge for the company’s current management. Wagamama, let’s not forget, also does cold dishes.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Hedge Funds Struggle to Run This Business: Anjani Trivedi

• Is Big Tech Safe From Activist Shareholders?: Olson and Hughes

• Food Delivery Will Struggle to Outrun Inflation: Felsted and Kim

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article