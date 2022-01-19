As prices rise toward the value of the call options contracts, the banks that sold the lottery tickets will find themselves on the wrong side of a trade. They are, in all but name, short in a rising market. So they need to protect themselves, and the only way to do so is going long by buying futures. As they do, they risk creating a catch-22 situation: Oil prices rise, banks buy more futures, which trigger further price rises, which commands more buying. It is a situation called gamma, in the jargon of the options market. The oil market has faced similar conditions before, both to the upside and downside.