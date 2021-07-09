Energy companies and airlines are lining up to back SAF. Neste is modifying refineries in Rotterdam and Singapore, giving it the capacity to produce about 1.5 millions tons of SAF per year by the end of 2023. TotalEnergies SE has started bio-jet production at its La Mede refinery in southern France. Essar Oil UK Ltd., which operates the Stanlow refinery in northwest England, is part of a group of firms planning to produce about 80,000 tons a year of SAF. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has invested in LanzaJet Inc., which is building an alcohol-to-jet facility in the U.S. state of Georgia. Shell is involved in multiple SAF projects, including one with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc to develop engines that can run on 100% SAF. On the consumption side, IAG SA, the parent of British Airways, has said it will commit to powering 10% of its flights with SAF by 2030 and has committed to net zero CO2 output by 2050. Southwest Airlines Co. has partnered with Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Phillips 66 to facilitate the development and production of SAF.