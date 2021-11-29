The Biden administration clings publicly to dogma that no Arab-Israeli peace can be made without first satisfying Palestinian demands. The deal in Dubai, however, shows that practical cooperation can be decoupled from the Palestinian conflict. Water is an existential need for the Hashemite Kingdom and its citizens, even those who hate Israel. Desalination is energy intensive and expensive, but a capability Israel has invested in heavily to meet its own water needs. It makes more sense for Jordan to purchase desalinated water from Israel than to build up its own desalination capacity.