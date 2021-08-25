Currently, it’s fiendishly hard to figure out where, when and how we pollute in daily life. We know vaguely that we should fly and drive less, walk and bike more, eat less meat and more veggies and so forth. But we couldn’t begin to quantify in real time how running the dishwasher stacks up against ordering delivery, how to daisy-chain our errands to save fuel, or how to compare the carbon footprint of different products.