Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill would help West Virginia at a time when it’s clearly in need. Most significant would be the child allowance, a pandemic relief measure that the bill would make permanent. This program gives between $3,000 and $3,600 per child to almost every family — a universal program that benefits the poor, the working class and the middle class alike. But the lower a family’s income, the more they need the money; that means West Virginians would benefit, on average, more than the people of any other state. The same is true of the other tax credits in the bill, including the earned income tax credit.