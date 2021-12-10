To better understand this dynamic, it is best to zoom in on two of the most reliable measures of inflation, the core and trimmed mean indices, both included in our heat map. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates its price index, which is meant to capture a realistic ongoing cost of living, by continually surveying the prices at which more than 200 different goods and services are selling. It’s a massive undertaking. “Core” inflation takes the full basket of goods in the CPI and subtracts food and fuel, whose fluctuating prices are driven by factors largely beyond the reach of economic policymakers.