A big part of Shell’s existing plans for cutting carbon rely, to some extent, on so-called nature-based solutions -- planting trees, reforesting and restoring land to offset industrial emissions. Shell has a 2050 net-zero plan using natural offsets for about 120 million tons a year of carbon dioxide. Scientists and environmental groups are skeptical of such practices and argue companies should focus first on cutting emissions and offset only those that can’t be eliminated. In Shell’s case, opponents say it would have to plant an improbably large number of trees. The oil major’s energy transition plans involve producing less oil, more gas and spending as much as $3 billion a year on renewables and low-carbon technologies. That’s around one third of what it’s budgeting for its traditional upstream business of exploration and production. It also plans to ramp up the emissions it puts in the ground using carbon capture and storage projects in North America and Europe.