As part of the European Union’s ambitious road map to becoming climate neutral, known as the Green Deal, carmakers are required to reach a zero-emissions target by 2035. New cars or vans registered by that date cannot emit any carbon dioxide when driven, according to the plan. That would effectively ban the sale of new cars that run on gasoline or diesel in the EU. Now Germany, home to Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz Group and other major automakers, is threatening to throw a wrench in the works unless it gets an exemption for cars with combustion engines that run on something called climate-neutral synthetic fuels, or e-fuels. Here’s what that means:

1. What are e-fuels?

Electricity-based fuels, also called synthetic fuels, have the same basic chemical structure as conventional fuels used in internal-combustion engines. While fossil fuels like petroleum produce planet-warming CO2 during the extraction and refining processes, e-fuels use electricity from renewable sources to split hydrogen from water, then blend the hydrogen with carbon dioxide from the air. The result is a liquid or gas with hydrocarbon chains that are similar to gasoline, diesel or methane.

2. What are the advantages?

E-fuels are considered to be climate-neutral: their production takes carbon out of the atmosphere, which is offset when the fuel used in a combustion engine, as the burning releases the same amount back into the air. But that’s only if they are produced using electricity from renewable sources such as solar or wind exclusively. Their use can lower the carbon footprint in all sectors where conventional fuels are currently used, including existing vehicles with internal combustion engines. As e-fuels are similar to conventional gasoline and diesel, they can be distributed via existing logistics, pipelines and gas station refueling networks, without additional costs for setting up a new charging infrastructure such as pure-electric vehicles require.

3. What’s the downside?

Splitting hydrogen from water and combining it with carbon to make a synthetic fuel requires lots of electricity. The process today is inefficient and thus costly; At best, it converts half of the energy in the electricity into liquid and gaseous fuels according to the International Council of Clean Transportation. By 2030, the production of a liter (roughly a quarter of a gallon) of e-fuel will still cost around $3 or $4, the US-based nonprofit organization forecast in 2020. That’s down from about $5 today, according to a study by German energy agency Dena, but still much more than petroleum-based fuels. Burning e-fuels in a combustion engine still produces pollutants, thus it won’t necessarily make city air cleaner. E-fuels will be in short supply in the next decade, according to an analysis by environmental lobby group Transport & Environment: Only 2% of the EU car fleet can fully run on the alternative fuel in 2035, the group said in October, citing e-fuel industry forecasts.

4. Where are they used now?

Hard-to-electrify transportation businesses like shipping and planes have already run trials with synthetic fuels: KLM Royal Dutch Airline made a first regular flight partly powered by synthetic kerosene in August 2021. Shipping company A.P Moller-Maersk AS has placed a $1 billion order for six large container ships that can sail on green methanol, which are to be delivered in 2025. Such moves should help ramp up synthetic methanol production, but large-scale production of e-fuels for use in passenger cars is still in its infancy. Porsche AG has invested $75 million in HIF Global LLC, a startup developer of electricity-based fuels. It recently opened a plant in Chile that will start with a production of 130,000 liters (more than 34,000 gallons) a year, Porsche said in a statement. The synthetic fuel will be used for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series and for demonstrations in Porsche locations worldwide. HIF hopes to build 12 e-fuel production sites in Texas, Chile and Australia to eventually produce about 150,000 barrels of fuel per day. By comparison, the US consumed about 8.8 million barrels of gasoline a day in 2021, according to government figures.

5. Why is Germany pushing this?

A carve-out for synthetic e-fuels from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine cars would allow Germany to prolong the farewell of some of its quintessential car-culture symbols, like Porsche’s 911 sports car. Also, a wider adoption of e-fuels might also help save jobs in its car industry as the production of internal combustion engines requires more parts and thus more workers than producing electric motors. Germany also has support in the EU from Italy, another big car producer.

