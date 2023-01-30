Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud from New York-based investor Hindenburg Research against Adani Group are piling pressure on the Indian conglomerate and its 60-year-old founder. Gautam Adani became Asia’s richest man last year and was second only to Elon Musk in the world at one point. Unlike Musk, Adani is relatively unknown outside his home country. Here’s some background.

1. Who is Gautam Adani? What’s his net worth?

Adani was born to a small textile merchant family in 1962 in the western industrial state of Gujarat. He dropped out of university and began his career sorting diamonds for a firm in the financial hub of Mumbai. He later imported materials used in manufactured goods and by the mid-1990s was managing the Mundra Port, which he now owns. While his net worth took a beating in the days after Hindenburg’s report was published on Jan. 24, he was still in the top 10 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of late January.

Advertisement

2. How does Adani make money?

Adani Group today comprises half a dozen major companies with interests ranging from energy to transportation and infrastructure development. It’s India’s largest port operator and manages some of the country’s biggest airports. Adani Enterprises, the group’s listed trading house, reported $9.3 billion in sales in the year through March 31, 2022.

3. What are Adani’s companies?

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (Renewable power generation)

Adani Enterprises Ltd. - (Coal mining and trading)

Adani Transmission Ltd. (Power transmission)

Adani Total Gas Ltd. (Gas distribution)

Adani Power Ltd. (Coal-fired power generation)

The Adani Group also runs a real estate business, a shadow banking firm named Adani Capital and an edible oil and food business via a venture with Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd.

Advertisement

4. What are Adani’s political connections?

The tycoon is seen as closer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hails from Gujarat state, than any other Indian billionaire. Adani’s corporate strategy has run in parallel with Modi’s efforts to develop India’s $3.2 trillion economy. When Modi promised to bring reliable electricity to more Indians, Adani doubled down on coal-fired power production. The alignment extends to foreign affairs. In 2021, Adani began construction of a major port facility in Sri Lanka. Officials from both countries said the plan was encouraged by the Modi government, which wants to curb Chinese influence in the island nation. Whether building expressways or upgrading data centers, Adani can be counted on to provide money, infrastructure, or expertise, whatever the policy priority.

5. What are Hindenburg’s main allegations?

Advertisement

Hindenburg, founded by short-seller Nathan Anderson, issued a 100-page report accusing the Indian conglomerate of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. Among the allegations:

• It identified 38 Mauritius shell entities controlled by Adani’s brother, Vinod Adani, or his close associates plus entities controlled by him in other tax havens.

• The offshore shell network seems to be used for earnings manipulation.

• Adani Group has previously been the focus of four major government investigations relating to allegations of fraud.

• Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas appear to be audited by a tiny firm, with no current website, only four partners and 11 employees, and which has audited just one other listed firm.

• The auditor “hardly seems capable of complex audit work,” it said, when Adani Enterprises alone has 156 subsidiaries and many more joint ventures.

Advertisement

Hindenburg also said it had taken a short position — basically a bet that the stock price would go down — in Adani’s companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives. The shares in fact plummeted, erasing tens of billions of dollars in market value from Adani’s flagship.

6. How did Adani respond?

In a rebuttal published Jan. 29, Adani said that it had addressed some 65 of the 88 questions raised by Hindenburg in public disclosures. It described the short seller’s conduct as “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law.” The group said it would “exercise our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities.” Hindenburg then said Adani’s response ignored all its key allegations and was “obfuscated by nationalism.”

Advertisement

7. What is Hindenburg Research?

Anderson’s firm — technically a research and trading outfit, not a hedge fund with outside investors — is less than five years old and wagers its own money in the markets. Even in Manhattan’s financial circles, Anderson is hardly a big name. The closely held firm specializes in forensic financial research, according to its website. It first attracted Wall Street’s attention in 2020 for raising serious questions about electric-vehicle makers Nikola Corp. and Lordstown Motors Corp.

--With assistance from Shikhar Balwani and P R Sanjai.

(An earlier version corrected the spelling of Shuli Ren in Reference Shelf)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article