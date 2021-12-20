U.S. technology companies have played a big role in turbocharging the gains; Apple Inc. alone contributes almost $3 trillion to the global total, with Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. between them adding a further $4.1 trillion. But the prospect of the Federal Reserve turning off the monetary spigot has divided strategists; their estimates for the S&P 500 index at the end of next year range from 4,400 to 5,300, a 20% gap that Bloomberg News reports is the second-widest in a decade. While the highest number would mean a 14% advance from current levels, the low forecast predicts a 6% retreat.