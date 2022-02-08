China, however, might act as a counterbalance against waning demand from the rest of the world. And there are other unknowns to the bear scenario. Several justify, at least for now, the higher-for-longer prices. With oil inventories already at low levels, the world can ill afford any production shortfalls. However, if history has taught us anything, outages will happen. Even if Saudi Arabia and its pals can boost production, their spare capacity today is lower than it was one year ago. Add the geopolitical tension around Ukraine — which is unlikely to go away soon — and trying to hold onto oil makes sense.