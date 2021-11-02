But while the 1970s saw two supply shocks in the form of oil embargos (in 1973-74 and 1979-80), most of that decade’s inflation reflected the Federal Reserve’s loose-money policies. The inflation we have been going through this year has mostly been much more based on supply issues — and so, in that respect, it’s worse. For years, the Fed has seemed like our most competent policy maker. But the reforms that have to take place to ease the current supply-driven inflation are out of its hands.