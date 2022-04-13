Placeholder while article actions load

First elevated to power in 2018 elections, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket star, was widely seen as closely allied with the country’s powerful military, which has ruled the country for almost half of its 75-year history. Now it looks like the backing of that mighty constituency, as well as some of his political allies, is gone. His opponents, charging mismanagement of the economy, ganged up to oust him from office in a no-confidence vote in April.

1. How did they oust him?

The two largest opposition parties, once bitter rivals, set aside their enmity to work together. They are the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz headed by Nawaz Sharif, who’s been prime minister three times, and the Pakistan Peoples Party, led jointly by former President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Together with smaller opposition groups, they planned a vote of no confidence in Parliament’s lower house in early April. In a series of events that stunned the country, however, a member of Khan’s party scrapped the vote over alleged foreign interference, Khan called a new election and President Arif Alvi, another Khan ally, dissolved parliament. But days later Pakistan’s Supreme Court reversed those moves, saying Khan had to face the vote, which he lost.

2. What’s the criticism of Khan’s economic management?

Facing a balance-of-payments crisis, Khan demonstrated an approach that critics characterize as haphazard and inconsistent. He appointed four finance ministers and about half a dozen finance secretaries since 2018. He also frequently changed his tax chief and the head of the Board of Investment. Initially, he was reluctant to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Then a year after he did so in 2019, the program -- Pakistan’s 13th such loan in 30 years -- was suspended because Pakistan failed to meet IMF conditions for it. The plan was revived last year after Khan’s administration agreed to tougher conditions, including raising oil prices and electricity tariffs. But a few months later, Khan cut domestic fuel costs and power rates to soothe public anger over rising living costs, measures seen as putting the IMF program in jeopardy. Talks between the IMF officials and Pakistan for the release of the next installment of the loan stalled with Khan’s ouster.

3. Why is the military’s position important?

Pakistan’s military has outsized power for a country conceived as a democracy. There have been three successful military coups. When Khan became prime minister, it was only the second time since Pakistan achieved independence in 1947 that a civilian administration had transferred power to another. Even when elected governments have ruled, the military, especially the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, has played a forceful role. The armed forces have entrenched positions in the economy through land ownership and shareholdings in large corporations, along with an oversized sway on foreign and security policies.

4. What were Khan’s relations with the military?

Until recently, it was widely thought that Khan was fully backed by the military in an arrangement referred to as a hybrid regime. In behind-the-scenes maneuvers, the armed forces helped him survive several previous moves by opponents to remove him from power. This time, opposition parties and most analysts say, the military didn’t back him. Both Khan and the military deny that the Army helped Khan come into power or to hold on to it previously.

5. What were the signs things had changed?

In October, General Faiz Hameed, the ISI chief and a Khan favorite, was moved to a less significant post. His replacement, General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum, according to local media reports, has ordered his forces not to engage in political matters. Local media say the Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, wants his soldiers to focus on external threats as -- after a brief pause -- attacks by militant groups operating in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan last year. Pakistan says such groups have their origins in neighboring India or Afghanistan (which those countries deny) but have metastasized and struck in Pakistan, largely against security forces and Muslims of the minority Shiite sect. It’s estimated that Pakistan has lost more than 80,000 lives in terrorist attacks since 2001.

6. What’s at stake?

In his first remarks after taking power, the new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, (brother of Nawaz) pledged good ties with “all-weather friend” China while also seeking better ties with the U.S. and Europe. Khan had been critical of the U.S. while seeking better relations with Russia and China. Sharif also said he would hold a hearing on Khan’s claims of foreign interference and vowed to resign “if there is any iota of conspiracy.” Talks with the IMF over releasing funds from a loan needed to shore up Pakistan’s foreign reserves and tame Asia’s second-fastest inflation rate also hang in the balance.

