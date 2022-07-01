Placeholder while article actions load

A crucial part of the European Union’s plan to wean itself off Russian energy is to greatly increase purchases of liquefied natural gas from other producers. The EU, however, isn’t yet equipped to receive enough LNG to replace Russian gas entirely and will need to outbid rival buyers. And because the world’s supply of LNG can’t expand quickly, routing more of it to Europe leaves other would-be buyers wanting.

1. Why liquefy gas?

The places where natural gas is found are often hundreds or thousands of miles away from where it’s used in power plants, factories, refineries and homes. It can be moved relatively cheaply by land through pipelines, but only to fixed points. Over the past six decades, a multibillion-dollar industry has developed to cool the gas to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 162 degrees Celsius), at which point it changes into a liquid that can be loaded aboard refrigerated ships and sent across the globe. At the other end, it must be received at a specially built terminal where the fluid is converted back to gas.

Advertisement

2. What’s available for Europe to buy?

Global LNG production — led by the US, Qatar and Australia — is expected to total 455 million tons in 2022, figures from Bloomberg Intelligence show. Roughly 70% of cargoes on the water are reserved for customers holding long-term contracts, while the remaining 30% are sold on the global spot market. That means roughly 136 million tons of LNG this year will go to the highest bidder. In theory, there’s enough LNG on the market to cover the EU’s gas imports from Russia, the equivalent of 118 million tons of LNG. However, the two dozen import terminals in Europe have spare capacity to take in only about half that.

3. What’s Europe doing?

Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian gas in the EU, intends to build several LNG import facilities, its first, despite its goal of abandoning fossil-fueled power by 2035. It ordinarily takes several years to obtain the permits and land contracts and billions of euros in financing necessary to construct such terminals, though Germany temporarily authorized an acceleration of the approval process. A number of countries, including Germany, announced plans to hire ship-borne floating terminals that can be put into operation in a matter of months rather than years. To move gas from coastal import terminals to demand centers elsewhere, new pipelines are being laid and plans have been launched to reverse the flow in an existing one built to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Italy.

Advertisement

4. Why can’t supply easily expand?

Although a new gas well can be brought into production within weeks, the process of approving and financing a plant that liquefies gas takes years. So, for the immediate future, the world is limited to about four dozen LNG plants around the world, along with some 600 specialized tankers that can ferry cargoes. A fire at a Texas LNG plant in June temporarily knocked out almost a fifth of US exports.

5. How do increased EU purchases affect other importers?

A tug of war over limited cargoes caused the price of LNG to soar. Thailand, for instance, paid twice as much for supplies in June as it had a year before. For some buyers, prices were out of reach. Emerging economies in South Asia such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were having to turn more to fuel oil, which is more carbon-intensive, to produce electricity, intensifying pollution and compromising efforts to contain global warming. Pakistan was also forced to cut electricity to households and industry.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article