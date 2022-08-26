Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A crucial part of the European Union’s plan to wean itself off Russian energy is to greatly increase purchases of liquefied natural gas from other producers. But the EU isn’t yet equipped to receive enough of the fuel to replace Russian gas entirely. What’s more, there’s only so much LNG for sale on the global market, leaving European countries battling with big Asian buyers such as Japan and South Korea to secure the supplies they need to get through the colder winter months.

1. Why liquefy gas?

The places where natural gas is found are often hundreds or thousands of miles away from where it’s used in power plants, factories, refineries and homes. It can be moved relatively cheaply by land through pipelines, but only to fixed points. Over the past six decades, a multibillion-dollar industry has developed to cool the gas to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 162 degrees Celsius), at which point it changes into a liquid that can be loaded aboard refrigerated ships and sent across the globe. At the other end, it must be received at a specially built terminal where the fluid is converted back to gas.

2. What’s available for Europe to buy?

Global LNG production -- led by the US, Qatar and Australia -- is expected to total 455 million tons in 2022, figures from Bloomberg Intelligence show. Roughly 70% of cargoes on the water are reserved for customers holding long-term contracts, while the remaining 30% are sold on the global spot market. That means roughly 136 million tons of LNG this year will go to the highest bidder. In theory, there’s enough LNG on the market to cover the EU’s gas imports from Russia, the equivalent of 118 million tons of LNG. However, the two dozen import terminals in Europe have spare capacity to take in only about half that.

3. What’s Europe doing?

Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian gas in the EU, is building several LNG import facilities, its first, despite its goal of abandoning fossil-fueled power by 2035. It usually takes several years to obtain the permits and billions of euros in financing necessary to construct such terminals. Germany temporarily authorized an acceleration of the approval process and expects the first two to be up and running this winter. Both are ship-borne floating terminals that can be put into operation in a matter of months. The Netherlands was also expanding its import capacity, with plans to add two floating units in September. To move gas from the coastal import terminals to demand centers elsewhere, new pipelines are being laid.

4. Why can’t supply easily expand?

Although a new gas well can be brought into production within weeks, the process of approving and financing a plant that liquefies the fuel takes years. So, for the immediate future, the world is limited to about four dozen LNG facilities around the world, along with some 600 specialized tankers that can ferry cargoes. A fire at a Texas LNG plant temporarily knocked out almost a fifth of US exports in June. Plans to restart the facility following repairs were delayed until November, exacerbating the global supply shortage. Substantial new volumes won’t arrive onto the world market until the mid-2020s, once Qatar and the US have built more plants.

5. How do increased EU purchases affect other importers?

The tug of war between Europe and the biggest buyers in North Asia caused the price of LNG to soar, and contributed to a quadrupling of European benchmark gas prices between the start of 2022 and late August. Thailand paid twice as much for LNG supplies in June as it had a year before. For some buyers, prices were out of reach. Emerging economies in South Asia such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were having to turn more to fuel oil, which is more carbon-intensive, to produce electricity, intensifying pollution and compromising efforts to contain global warming. Pakistan’s government triggered rolling blackouts and boosted power bills, while shops in Bangladesh were closing earlier as part of energy austerity measures.

