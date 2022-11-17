Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Should a business or an investment fund care only about how environmental, social justice and governance (ESG) issues affect its bottom line, or should they also be attuned to how their operations affect the world? These questions get at the heart of something called “double materiality.” While the idea that both are important has been embraced in Europe, it has yet to make significant inroads in the US. At issue is what information companies should be required to report — and who decides?

1. What is materiality?

At the basic level it’s an accounting principle, referring to something that may have an impact on -- be material to -- how a company performs. A material risk can threaten targets or goals -- something of keen interest to investors. In the context of ESG, this is known as single materiality and means mainly ESG factors that may pose a threat or opportunity to a business and its bottom line, such as extreme weather. It doesn’t tell you anything about how “green” a company’s business practices are, but rather how vulnerable its earnings may be to ESG risks.

2. What is ‘double materiality’?

That’s where greenness comes in. “Double materiality” adds the risks a company’s activities pose to the environment and society to those that it potentially faces internally. How such things should be accounted for in corporate reports remains the subject of intense debate. For now, reports vary wildly, making it hard for investors to compare one company or fund with another and make informed decisions.

3. Are there guidelines?

Many. The International Sustainability Standards Board, launched in 2021 at the United Nations COP26 climate summit, is trying to write a global rulebook for climate and sustainability reports. Already, the US-based Sustainability Accounting Standards Board has guidance for single materiality -- referred to as “outside-in” -- which is used by hundreds of companies. The Global Reporting Initiative, founded in the wake of the 1997 Exxon Valdez oil spill, provides voluntary “inside-out” standards for reporting a company’s impact on people and the planet. Another international partnership, the GHG Protocol, has related guidelines for tallying the “scope” of a company’s efforts to curb greenhouse gases, including those emitted by suppliers and customers, which the ISSB wants to include. Some companies use SASB, some GRI, some both and others something different. Meanwhile, the European Union is blazing its own trail.

4. What is Europe doing?

Almost a decade ago, the EU began requiring companies to report non-financial information in an attempt to make them more accountable for ESG issues. That was the first time disclosure requirements included the concept of double materiality. But wide gaps soon emerged in the quality and quantity of information, amid complaints that the rules weren’t well understood or applied. So a redrafted EU rulebook provides companies with more explicit requirements and forces many more businesses to comply. That so-called Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will be phased in for the 27 EU countries starting in 2024.

5. What about the US?

Double materiality isn’t incorporated in Securities and Exchange Commission rules or proposals. Nor does it shape the bulk of ESG ratings provided by firms such as MSCI Inc. US regulators have largely focused on improving the quality of reports on single materiality by, for example, requiring publicly traded companies to detail their costs from extreme weather events or capital investments to help reduce emissions. An SEC official said in May 2022 that the agency’s aim was “to achieve as much interoperability” as possible between what the SEC could require and global standards.

6. What is driving this?

Historically, corporate reporting has focused on the near-term and only lightly touched on ESG. But climate change and societal stresses related to the Covid-19 pandemic have made them harder to ignore. That’s led to demands for more information, since what may be a small issue for a firm may be or become a big problem for the communities in which it operates. Water availability is often named as one such issue.

7. Will there be a global benchmark with both forms of materiality?

The initial proposals from the group writing the global rulebook, the ISSB, would require companies to disclose the impact of ESG risks on their business -- single materiality. It also has indicated an openness to double materiality, and is working to coordinate its rulebook with others. Eventually, the global rules, though voluntary, will likely be used widely, like international accounting standards are. The EU operations of US firms such as McDonald’s Corp. and General Motors Co. will probably have to comply with European rules to operate in the bloc. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in September it would start offering clients a data-analysis tool that covers double materiality. Fidelity International, one of the UK’s biggest money managers, incorporated a double materiality strategy in 2022 and applies it across all managed assets.

8. How is all of this being received?

In the US, some Republican-led jurisdictions have started penalizing banks and asset managers that embrace ESG reporting at all, arguing that it goes too far in bringing progressive politics into investing decisions. At the other end of the debate, some climate change activists and other ESG advocates have criticized current efforts for not going far enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions or fight inequality.

