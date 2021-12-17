Setting up a company in Germany can be relatively quick. However, splitting off the operations and putting them into a German unit is more complex. With the necessary resources, the asset transfer could be completed within two weeks, according to Rainer Bierwagen, a Brussels-based lawyer at ADVANT Beiten. In the meantime, the operator has been filling the link with natural gas to complete preparations for the future. The first of the two parallel pipes was filled with so-called technical gas in October and the second started to fill up in December. Technical gas cannot go to consumers and stays in the pipeline to ensure the necessary pressure.