1. What’s the holdup?
Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC needs to restructure its Nord Stream 2 operations to comply with the requirements of the German energy watchdog BNetzA and EU law. Only then can the intricate approval process, which started in September and was suspended in mid-November, resume. The German regulator has as long as four months to reach a preliminary conclusion and the EU, which has a more advisory role, can take another two to four months to express its opinion. BNetzA then has a further two months to make a final decision. Its president, Jochen Homann, said Dec. 16 that a decision “won’t be made in the first half of 2022.”
2. Why was Nord Stream 2 certification halted?
European rules require that the Nord Stream 2 operator is registered and functioning in the EU. The current operator of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, is based in Switzerland, which is not an EU member state, and thus does not meet the criteria. The Swiss company has now agreed to set up a separate German unit, although it’s unclear why it didn’t make that move earlier. BNetzA has suspended its review until the new entity is established and proves it meets all the legal requirements.
3. What does the German watchdog require?
Nord Stream 2’s German unit cannot be a mere mailbox company. It has to have its own staff, as well as physical premises and independent corporate services, including information technology and accountancy. It also has to own the assets it is running and function independently. Both Poland and Ukraine have concerns about whether a Gazprom subsidiary in the EU can be genuinely independent.
4. How long will it be until the gas arrives?
Setting up a company in Germany can be relatively quick. However, splitting off the operations and putting them into a German unit is more complex. With the necessary resources, the asset transfer could be completed within two weeks, according to Rainer Bierwagen, a Brussels-based lawyer at ADVANT Beiten. In the meantime, the operator has been filling the link with natural gas to complete preparations for the future. The first of the two parallel pipes was filled with so-called technical gas in October and the second started to fill up in December. Technical gas cannot go to consumers and stays in the pipeline to ensure the necessary pressure.
5. When will the German regulator resume deliberations?
Once the newly established German unit submits the application documents to BNetzA, the watchdog will pick up the approval process from where it left off. Since the regulator has already been considering the Nord Stream 2 case for just over two months, it will have a similar amount of time to complete the study before the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, starts its review.
6. How much control does the Commission have?
It may decide to seek the opinion of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, a move that would extend its review to a total of four months. The German regulator is obliged to take into “utmost account” the opinion voiced by the Commission, but is not required to follow it entirely.
7. How will the delay affect the gas market?
Participants in the European market had hoped Nord Stream 2 would provide Russian gas at some point during the northern hemisphere winter as the continent’s already depleted inventories run down. With the pipeline’s launch still a distant prospect, Europe remains vulnerable if a cold spell hits. The continent may face rolling blackouts if the winter is cold, according to Jeremy Weir, chief executive officer of trading giant Trafigura Group. Russia could pump more to Europe via existing routes, but it remains unclear how willing Gazprom is to do so.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.