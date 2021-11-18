Participants in the European gas market had hoped Nord Stream 2 would provide Russian gas at some point during the northern hemisphere winter as the continent’s already depleted inventories run down. With the pipeline’s launch still a distant prospect, Europe remains vulnerable if a cold spell hits. The continent may face rolling blackouts if the winter is cold, according to Jeremy Weir, chief executive officer of trading giant Trafigura Group. Russia could pump more gas to Europe via existing routes, but it remains unclear whether Gazprom would be willing to do so. The Russian government has repeatedly said that Gazprom wants to see additional requests from its long-term European clients before hiking deliveries.