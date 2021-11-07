That network has come with consequences, though. Accusations that child labor was being used on hazelnut farms in Turkey pushed Nutella’s parent Ferrero to ramp up traceability of its supplies in 2019. The breakneck expansion of palm-oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia has come at the expense of vast swathes of rainforest, which Ferrero tries to counteract with sustainable sourcing and satellite monitoring of forest areas. Now environmentalists and some farmers are grumbling about the impact of the firm re-shoring some production back to Italy.