The added twist is something that has tended not to be priced into energy at all or not very well: climate change. Decarbonizing energy comes with costs, of course, but also benefits, such as the reduced risk of unnatural disasters. Yet we are conditioned to think of this as all pain and no gain. Even Bill Gates calls the extra spending on carbon-free things a “green premium.” Why not instead say fuels like coal trade at a “dirty discount?” To be fair, Gates acknowledges the role of unpriced externalities. Still, the nomenclature, implying decarbonization is a nice-to-have, speaks volumes.