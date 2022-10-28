Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brazil’s runoff presidential election on Sunday pits two larger-than-life figures representing opposite ends of the political spectrum: the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who ruled the country from 2003 to 2010. Lula outperformed Bolsonaro during the first round of voting, 48% to 43%, but fell short of the outright victory that some had predicted. The outcome of the runoff will have profound implications for Latin America’s biggest and most populous nation.

1. Why is this election so compelling?

Lula, a leftist and former labor union leader, is revered by those who credit him with implementing social policies that lifted millions out of poverty during his two terms in office, and reviled by others who see him as a symbol of corruption. He was found guilty of money laundering and corruption in 2017 and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison, preventing him from running in the elections that brought Bolsonaro to power four years ago and tarnishing his image with millions of Brazilians. A 77-year-old cancer survivor, he was released in 2019 after a change in appeal laws, and the nation’s top court annulled his conviction on procedural grounds in 2021, clearing the way for him to stage a political comeback. Bolsonaro, 67, is a former army captain who was stabbed while on the campaign trail in 2018 and has been hospitalized several times as a result of that attack. His supporters consider him a guardian of traditional family values and an anti-corruption crusader, important campaign topics in a generally conservative nation. The president’s opponents have labeled him a far-right authoritarian and accuse him of advancing sexism, racism and homophobia.

2. How did Bolsonaro outperform expectations?

Bolsonaro proved to be stronger than major pollsters had anticipated in the Oct. 2 first round. In some cases, their polls underestimated his support by almost 10 percentage points. Part of his late surge seems to have stemmed from supporters abandoning less competitive candidates -- there were 10 others in the race at one point -- and gravitating to Bolsonaro. His showing also may have been boosted by his candidates in the elections for local governments and the congress, who performed above expectations in the largest states in the country, such as Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. An improving economy and the government’s renewed social spending also helped the incumbent.

3. What’s at stake?

The next administration will have to respond to growing public outrage over surging living costs and rising poverty and hunger in the wake of the pandemic, even as it tries to convince investors that it is committed to sound fiscal policies. Bolsonaro has pledged that, if re-elected, he would privatize state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the national postal service, cut corporate taxes in a bid to boost investment, pass pro-gun laws and make it more difficult for women to have abortions. Lula has said he would change rules that limit public spending, reform the tax system so the rich pay more and the poor pay less, ensure Brazil becomes self-sufficient in oil and fuel and protect the Amazon rainforest. The vote is also a key test for Brazilian institutions, since Bolsonaro appeared to be laying the groundwork to challenge a result he doesn’t like by questioning the election’s integrity.

4. How is Bolsonaro questioning the election’s integrity?

He’s stated that only God could remove him from office and has for most of his four years in government sought to undermine institutions that impose checks and balances on his powers. He has repeatedly cast doubt about the reliability of the country’s electronic voting system, even claiming without proof that the 2018 election was rigged against him because he didn’t win in the first round. That fueled fears that he may mimic attempts to overturn the result of the US’s 2020 election by then-president Donald Trump. In late July, top Brazilian banking and company executives, jurists, economists and other professionals signed a letter defending the country’s voting system and warning that attacks on it posed an “immense danger” to democracy. The letter didn’t mention Bolsonaro by name. The president has denied that he’d consider staging a coup should he lose the election and more recently pledged to accept the result of the election in a bid to win over moderate voters. After outperforming expectations in the first round of voting, Bolsonaro toned down his criticism of the electronic system yet alleged unfair treatment by the electoral authority right before the vote.

5. What do polls show now?

Polling still suggests Lula is the favorite, with Bolsonaro losing some of the momentum he enjoyed after the first round. The leftist challenger saw his lead over the incumbent growing to six percentage points in a Datafolha poll published Thursday, from four points a week ago, though the changes fell within the margin of error.

6. What is Lula’s appeal?

He evokes memories of a golden period for Brazil, when government policies funded by a commodities boom successfully eradicated hunger, reduced poverty and bolstered the ranks of the middle class -- good times he has pledged to revive. He also benefits from the support of those who accuse Bolsonaro of botching the handling of the pandemic and undermining democratic institutions and civil rights.

7. What has Bolsonaro done to improve his standing?

He spent big to ease the impact of Covid-19 and, more recently, to temper rising living costs for vulnerable Brazilians. His popularity hit a record high during the pandemic as the government gave 600-real ($111) cash handouts to the poor. With the inflation rate exceeding 10% earlier this year, Bolsonaro spearheaded legislation to temporarily increase grants for about 18 million families and led efforts to reduce taxes on fuel. He is also giving temporary cash handouts to truck and cab drivers to cushion them against higher fuel prices.

8. How is the Brazilian economy doing?

The state of the economy is, by quite some margin, the main worry of Brazilian voters, and it’s shown signs of improvement in the past few months. Growth beat expectations in the second quarter, and the unemployment rate dropped in September for the seventh straight month, reaching 8.7%, the lowest level since 2015. Economists see Brazil ending the year with a 2.8% expansion of gross domestic product and inflation slowing to 5.6%, which is a much better outlook than at the beginning of 2022.

